Wings Academy Empowers Youths through Sports, Mentorship

More than 100 children from underserved communities in Lagos have been positively impacted by the Wings Academy Football Programme—a transformative youth initiative by Pistis Foundation, in collaboration with The Asumah Brothers (TAB).

Spanning seven weeks, the programme kicked off with a Novelty Match on June 21 and concluded with a vibrant Championship Match on July 26. It offered structured football training and life mentorship to boys and girls from Jakande, Sangotedo, and Ibeju-Lekki areas of Lagos State.

Designed to instill purpose, discipline, and confidence, the initiative featured four community-based teams, including participants from the Kids-Off-The-Street (KOTS) Shelter, the Jakande community, Lekki Soccer Academy and The Destiny Trust Foundation.

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in weekly technical drills, team-building exercises, and competitive matches, while also receiving mentorship focused on leadership, discipline, and teamwork.

“Beyond the matches and goals, our goal is transformation,” said Saheed Adenekan, Programme Coordinator at Pistis Foundation. “These kids now see themselves as more than their backgrounds—they see possibilities.”

The Championship Match marked the culmination of six weeks of intensive training in ball control, tactical play, fitness, and shooting. In a thrilling final, Jakande FC Boys clinched the U13 Male Trophy, while the KOTS Ladies emerged champions in the U13 Female category, earning cheers from community members, partners, and guests.

“It was my first time playing in a real tournament,” shared Divine Asukwo, a 12-year-old from Jakande FC. “I was shy at first, but now I feel confident and want to keep playing football.”

Akarachi Uzor, a participant from the KOTS Shelter, added, “I learned how to pass better and work with my team. I want to become a professional footballer one day.”

The event also featured community engagement, media coverage, partner visits, and a celebratory awards ceremony. All participants received medals, team kits, and recognition for their growth and dedication.

“The Wings Academy Football Programme reflects our commitment to community transformation through youth development,” said Leonard F. Thomas, Executive Director at Pistis Foundation. “With the support of our partners and volunteers, we’ve built more than a programme—we’ve sparked dreams.”

Looking ahead, the Wings Academy is now structured for long-term impact—focused on talent discovery, development, coaching, and continuous mentorship to nurture future champions both on and off the pitch.

Pistis Foundation is a social intervention organisation dedicated to empowering economically disadvantaged individuals and communities through strategic initiatives in education, healthcare, and shelter.

Guided by compassion and excellence, Pistis Foundation partners with individuals, institutions, and corporations to deliver sustainable solutions and drive lasting change in underserved communities.