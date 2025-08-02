Super Falcons Toast to Victory with Nigerian Breweries

The champions of Africa, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, brought smiles, songs, and celebration to the heart of Lagos on Wednesday as they paid a historic visit to the headquarters of Nigerian Breweries (NB) after their WAFCON 2024 victory.

It was not a regular day at the office for the staff of Nigerian Breweries. The sombre atmosphere at the Iganmu head office was replaced with cheers, music, and fanfare as the newly crowned African champions walked through the gates, carrying their WAFCON trophy.

The visit was the first of its kind in recent times by a victorious national women’s team to a corporate organisation, and it showed the deep bond between the Super Falcons and Nigerian Breweries—especially its key brands, Goldberg and Amstel Malta, which have supported women’s football in recent years.

A Day to Remember

The players, dressed in branded tracksuits, were welcomed with singing and dancing by the excited staff.

As the team toured the office, they stopped at every department—marketing, HR, logistics, and more—shaking hands, taking photos, and sharing laughs.

People took selfies with the players, hugged them, and thanked them for making the country proud. “We usually deal with reports and planning, but today was different,” said one staff member. “Seeing our champions up close was something special.”

Big Surprise from Nigerian Breweries

After the tour, the Super Falcons were treated to a brief indoor ceremony where Nigerian Breweries announced a multi-million-naira donation to the team. The company said the money was a thank-you for the players’ courage, teamwork, and the joy they brought to Nigerians.

The Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree, said, “These women have made Nigeria proud. They’ve shown us strength, beauty, and excellence. Nigerian Breweries, through Goldberg and Amstel Malta, is pleased to stand with them—not just today, but always.

“This visit is more than a celebration. It shows what is possible when businesses support sports, especially women’s football. The Super Falcons have done their part. Now it’s our turn to do more,” she remarked

Trophy Parade Through Lagos Streets

The celebration didn’t stop at the office. After leaving the Nigerian Breweries compound, the Super Falcons boarded an open-top bus for a trophy parade through parts of Lagos.

Starting from Iganmu, the bus moved through Costain, Ojuelegba, Yaba, Jibowu, and Obalende before ending at Ikoyi.

Fans stood by the roadside, waving, cheering, and dancing as the players smiled and held up the trophy.

Children waved flags, cars honked in support, and many people rushed to take pictures of the passing bus.

Party at Eko Hotel to End the Day

The grand celebration ended with a colourful evening at Eko Hotel and Suites, where guests, including celebrities and sports fans, gathered to honour the team.

It wasn’t just about speeches—several players got on stage to sing and dance. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie led a fun dance session, while Deborah Abiodun, Flourish Ijamilusi, and others showed they were just as talented off the pitch.

The evening was full of laughter, food, music, and joy—proof that the Super Falcons not only win matches, but also win hearts. Also in attendance are the Lagos State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Damilare Orimolade and the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu.

Corporate Support That Matters

Over the years, Nigerian Breweries, through Goldberg and Amstel Malta, has become one of the strongest private supporters of the Super Falcons. From wellness support to morale-boosting campaigns, their help has played a big role in the team’s journey.

Even before the WAFCON win, NB had backed the team in training, promotion, and public engagement. Their support is helping women’s football grow stronger in Nigeria.

“This visit shows how much Nigerian Breweries cares. They believed in us, even before we lifted the trophy.” The Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Gusau affirmed.

For many, this visit to Nigerian Breweries was not just a thank-you tour; it clearly showed how far women’s football in Nigeria has come—and how important partnerships are in pushing it forward.

As the lights faded at Eko Hotel and the music echoed into the night, one thing was clear: the Super Falcons are not just champions on the field—they are champions in the hearts of Nigerians, and companies like Nigerian Breweries are helping them shine even brighter.