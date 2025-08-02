SAZU: Hub for National Unity , Cultural Preservation, Says VC

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Professor Fatimah Tahir, has described the institution as a “cosmopolitan university” that reflects Nigeria’s ethnic diversity and serves as a beacon for national unity.

Professor Tahir made this statement yesterday during the maiden edition of the university’s Cultural Festival and Exhibition (SAZUCEF 2025), held at the main campus in Gadau, Bauchi State.

The event, organised by the university’s Centre for Languages and Culture Studies, featured vibrant cultural displays, traditional music, dance, food, and fashion from over 17 ethnic groups represented by SAZU students.

“SAZU is a cosmopolitan university. We accommodate people from every part of Nigeria,” the Vice Chancellor said with pride. “Today is the most exciting day of my life in this university. I am overwhelmed with joy seeing our students united in peace, joy, and cultural celebration.”

The theme of the festival, ‘Celebrating Cultural Diversity for Unity and Harmonious Co-existence’, highlighted the university’s commitment to using cultural expression as a tool for social cohesion.

Dressed in traditional attire and visibly delighted, Tahir joined students on the dance floor and personally tasted delicacies from various ethnic groups. She emphasised that such events foster not just entertainment but meaningful cross-cultural understanding.

Tahir noted that the exhibition is essential. It helps the students to learn about the people they live with, appreciate their backgrounds, and preserve our heritage for the generations yet unborn.

She called on all ethnic groups within the university to institutionalise the festival as an annual celebration, instead of holding separate cultural days.

“Rather than individual groups hosting their own celebrations, we should come together under one platform. That’s how we build unity and mutual respect,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor also pledged her administration’s full support for sustaining the initiative in years to come.

Also present at the event was the Emir of Katagum, His Royal Highness Dr. Umar Farouq II, represented by Engineer Magaji Dahuwa Abdulkadir, who praised the university for promoting inclusivity and peaceful coexistence.

The Emir said festival is a brilliant initiative that will not only strengthen bonds among students but also enhance peace in the state and the country at large.

Dr. Ahmad Tanimu Jibril, Director of the Centre for Languages and Culture Studies, noted that the goal of the festival is to create a deeper sense of community among SAZU students and educate them about Nigeria’s vast cultural landscape.

“This is a strong signal that SAZU has come of age. It is now home to students from all over Nigeria, growing stronger day by day,” Jibril stated.

The festival featured colourful performances from Hausa, Fulani, Kanuri, Igbo, Yoruba, Shuwa Arab, Tiv, Idoma, Sayawa, and Jarawa communities, among others—each group showcasing their unique traditions.

As SAZU continues to grow in diversity and influence, this cultural celebration stands as a testament to the university’s vision of unity through education and heritage.