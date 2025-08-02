Okpebholo Nominates Four Commissioner Designates, Sacks Special Adviser

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the nomination of four persons as commissioner designates.

Governor Okpebholo also approved the removal of his Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Mr. Felix Isere, for financial infraction over unauthorised organisation of oil and gas summit slated for August 7.

Those nominated are Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua, Dr. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue, and Prof. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa.

Their nomination was signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, and made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Fred Itua.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the nomination of the under-listed individuals as Honourable Commissioner Designates for Edo State: Hon. Nosa T. Adams, Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa; Hon. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue; Engr. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa.

“The nomination of the aforementioned individuals will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.”

Also in a statement by the SSG, said Isere has been replaced with Kasimu Otono, a legal practitioner, real estate entrepreneur and community mobiliser.