  • Saturday, 2nd August, 2025

Okpebholo Nominates Four Commissioner Designates, Sacks Special Adviser

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City 

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo,  has approved the nomination of four persons as commissioner designates.

Governor Okpebholo also approved the removal of his Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Mr. Felix Isere, for financial infraction over unauthorised organisation of oil and gas summit slated for August 7.

Those nominated are Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua, Dr. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue, and Prof. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa. 

Their nomination was signed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, and made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Fred Itua.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the nomination of the under-listed individuals as Honourable Commissioner Designates for Edo State: Hon. Nosa T. Adams, Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa; Hon. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue; Engr. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa.

“The nomination of the aforementioned individuals will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.” 

Also in a statement by the SSG, said Isere has been replaced with Kasimu Otono, a legal practitioner, real estate entrepreneur and community mobiliser.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.