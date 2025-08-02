NBC Blames Akwa Ibom Community for Delayed Boundary Demarcation

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has blamed the Ikot Essien community in Akwa Ibom State for sabotaging the boundary demarcation efforts between them and Atan Abam in Abia State through launching attacks on their neighbours, thereby raising tensions in the area.

The Akwa Ibom community, having been notified of days when the Boundary Commission would embark on the definition of the boundary, allegedly attacked Atan Abam farmers on the disputed land, dealing machete cuts on some of them, while they kidnapped about four men who are still being looked for.

A letter from the Director General of the Commission, Surveyor Adamu A. Adaji to the Deputy Governor of Abia State and Chairman of Abia State Boundary Committee, Ikechukwu Emetu, dated July 28,.2025 with reference number NBC.SEC.4/S.1/VOL.VIII, titled, ‘Re: Complaint Against Ikoyi Essien Community, Akwa Ibom State’ regretted the action of Ikot Essien.

“I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above-referred subject, dated 16th July, 2025. It is indeed disheartening to receive such report of violence on the Atan Abam community by the people of Ikot Essien

“The commission frowns at this disturbing development, having achieved so much in the definition processes of the inter-state boundary. The field activities outlined for implementation from 21st July, to 25th August, 2025, have been stalled by this ugly development.

“The commission has drawn the attention of Akwa Ibom State Government to this development and has appealed to the state government to wade into the matter so that peace can return to the troubled communities.

“Meanwhile the field exercises will be rescheduled and new date communicated to the States when security in the area is guaranteed. The commission wishes to assure you that adequate measures will be taken to address all outstanding grey sectors of the boundary. In the mean, I appeal for continued restraint and peaceful coexistence by the border communities pending the final definition of the boundaries,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, the Atan Abam community which has suffered attacks and casualties consistently over the area has sustained its appeal for government intervention and proper resolution of the boundary issues claiming possession of the disputed land since the founding of their village.

They alleged that trouble only started when they cleared the forest for rice farming which their neighbours on realising was lucrative, started laying claims to it rather than clear the ones around them to farm on.