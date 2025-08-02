Ministry of Police Affairs Counters PSC Over POLAC’s Ongoing Admission

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Ministry of Police Affairs yesterday countered the insistence by the Police Service Commission (PSC) that the ongoing admission into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, 12th Regular Course Degree Programme, is null and void.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations Unit, Bolaji Oladimeji Kazeem, challenged the stance of the PSC, stating that the ongoing application is valid and the admission process followed due process in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Federal Ministry of Police Affairs guidelines.

Earlier, the Police Service Commission in a statement on Thursday, urged the public to disregard the said advertisement as it is not aware and necessary stakeholders’ input was not sought or received.

These stakeholders, the commission said, include the Ministry of Police Affairs, Federal Character Commission, and the Nigeria Police Force, who were not consulted before the said release of the advertisement by the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.

But in a swift reaction yesterday, the Police Ministry, in a counter statement, disowned the Commission, saying, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, and the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs has been drawn to a misleading and inaccurate disclaimer issued by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on 31st July 2025. We wish to categorically state that: ‘The application for admission into the 12th Regular Course Degree Programmes of the Nigeria Police Academy is valid. The admission process is ongoing and follows due process in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Federal Ministry of Police Affairs guidelines. “The PSC has no constitutional role in university admissions, and its statement is therefore legally baseless and misleading. All interested applicants and the general public are advised to disregard the said disclaimer. The online application portal remains open as earlier advertised.”

Meanwhile, the PSC stated that the said advertorial, which was placed in flagrant violation of the required procedure, was an undisguised attempt to undermine the Commission, which has the Constitutional Mandate to recruit, including through the Academy.

“The Commission has the sole authority to appoint persons holding or aspiring to hold offices into the Nigeria Police Force, as clearly stated in the Court of Appeal’s judgement on the 30th day of September 2020 in Police Service Commission v. Inspector-General of Police & 3 ors CA/A/84/2020 pg 80, and this was affirmed by the Supreme Court in NPF v. Police Service Commission SC/CV/773/2020.

“As a law-abiding institution of government, the Police Service Commission will continue to resist and condemn any action by any person, body, or authority that is in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The publication obviously undermines the rule of law and infringes upon the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed to all citizens, as has been interpreted by the Apex Court in the land. No individual or institution, including the Police Service Commission or the Nigeria Police Force, is above the rule of law.

“The issue of Recruitment/Employment is not solely a Police Service Commission assignment but extends to all key stakeholders in order to avoid the issue of spoils system, cronyism, nepotism, corruption, and other related vices,” the Commission clarified.

The Commission also disclosed that the process and procedures that the Management of the Police Academy introduced in the recent past are completely chaotic, confusing, and unpredictable, deliberately designed to breed and create room for corruption.

“Worse still, charging application fees of N6,000 in an exercise designed to be absolutely free is absurd. This statement serves as a disclaimer that any unlawful or unconstitutional action occasioned by the advertisement is meant to mislead the public and does not reflect a legitimate exercise of constitutional responsibility. Hence, the Police Service Commission would not be held responsible. Consequently, the advertisement is hereby declared null and void,” the Commission said.