Groups Raise the Alarm Over Deliberate Act By Opposition Members to Sabotage Tinubu’s Govt

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Groups under the aegis of Coalition For Good Governance and Change Initiatives and Human Rights Writers Association have raised the alarm over what it described as a deliberate act by some opposition members to sabotage the administration of President Bola Tinubu by blackmailing key agencies of government.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the group, the National Coordinator, Coalition, Okpokwu Ogenyi, said it was pertinent to note that since Tinubu assumed office two years ago, there have been policies of government that have reshaped the economy and guaranteed the safety of the future of the country.

However, he noted that there has been a deliberate gang up against the President and his peoples-oriented programmes for the country.

According to him, “The enemies of the country have infiltrated all segments of the economy, with a deliberate act of sabotaging Mr. President by blackmailing key agencies of the administration.”

Ogenyi stressed that the whole country was aware of the pervasive corruption that engulfed the Nigeria oil industry during the previous leadership.

He explained that Tinubu, in his quest to clean up the mess in the oil industry appointed Dr. Bayo Ojulari as the GGMD of the NNPCL.

Ogenyi added that Ojulari has initiated a sweeping audit of long-standing, opaque contracts particularly those involving crude lifting and infrastructure projects.

This, he said, has exposed inflated costs and revenue leakages, many of which are now under internal review.

He stressed that Ojulari has ended several shady deals with unqualified intermediaries and shell entities used to siphon national resources, saying that this alone has saved billions in prospective losses to the nation.

Ogenyi lamented that despite all the pro-Nigerians policies, some corrupt individuals within the system are not comfortable with the ongoing reforms.

The groups said they observed that those against the ongoing reforms in NNPCL are working closely with major opposition leaders to sabotage this government through institutions like NNPCL.

The groups noted, “We respectfully urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain vigilant and discerning regarding the motives of those peddling unfounded allegations and character assassinations against the GMD.

“These blackmailers seek to reverse the progress made and reinstall individuals who will continue the cycles of corruption that Mr. Ojulari is dismantling.

“The President’s choice of Mr. Bayo Ojulari was based on proven competence, credibility, and industry expertise. We must not allow deceptive lobbying to taint the integrity of that decision or disrupt the much-needed reforms currently taking root, as Mr. Bayo Ojulari is clearly committed to Mr President Renewed Hope Agenda.

” This smear campaign must be seen for what it is: a last-ditch effort by compromised forces desperate to hold on to influence and illicit benefits. Nigerians stand with reformers—and Mr. Bayo Ojulari is clearly one of them.

“We wish to encourage Mr. President to continue with his reforms and not be intimidated by anyone trying to discredit his administration or appointees because Mr President has blocked leakages where corruption resides in the NNPCL through Mr. Ojulari’s credible leadership.”