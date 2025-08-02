Group Rejects Bill Seeking to Make Sultan, Ooni Permanent Co-chairmen Council of Traditional Rulers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A group, Ogbakha-Edo, yesterday, demanded for the immediate withdrawal in its entirety of the proposed bill before the National Assembly which seeks to constitutionally enshrine the Ooni of Ife and the Sultan of Sokoto as permanent co-chairmen of the Nigerian Council of Traditional Rulers.

Besides, it demanded that the position be made non-permanent and rotational amongst the first-class traditional rulers in the country.

The group in a statement on behalf of Benin people signed by Prof. Sam Guobadia and Dr. Andrew Osaretin Izekor, Chairman and Secretary of the group, respectively, said “We reject in totality, any attempt to undermine or diminish the authority of the Oba of Benin.

According to the group, “We find it highly inappropriate to perpetually subjugate the Oba of Benin by way of an illogical constitutional enactment.”

Expressing in strongest terms, their deep-seated disapproval and profound indignation at the widely circulated reports of the proposed bill, Ogbakha-Edo stated that “This ill-conceived and historically unjustifiable proposal is not only logically flawed but also provocative, divisive, and culturally offensive. It represents a blatant attempt to institutionalise supremacy where none exists, and to exploit past protocols of convenience-wherein certain decisions are made and certain actions taken for the sake of political expediency.

“The Benin people, anchored in centuries of cultural pride and historical sovereignty, vehemently reject any move that seeks to subordinate the imperial and highly revered throne of the Oba of Benin to any other traditional or religious authority under the guise of national unity or representational balance.

“While the Oba of Benin is currently categorised among the highest-ranking traditional rulers in Nigeria, it is absolutely unacceptable-indeed, an affront to justice and history-to diminish his stature through such unwarranted and biased constitutional manipulation.”

Giving historical context to their position, the group explained that the Legacy of the Benin Empire was more than1,600 years before British colonial incursion, and that the Benin Kingdom stood as a formidable empire-an organised, expansive, and diplomatically sophisticated polity.

“The Oba of Benin was not merely a king, but an emperor with vast dominions, extending across present-day Edo, Delta, parts of Ondo,Lagos,and into present-day Benin Republic. Northwards, the influence of the Oba reached beyond Esanland and Afemai territories to the foothills of the Kukuruku Mountains.

“At that time, many of the kingdoms now elevated in public discourse were either non-existent or mere village clusters, without the sophistication or authority that the Benin monarchy wielded,” the group disclosed.

Describing the bill as politically motivated assault, Ogbakha-Edo pointed that “It is very obvious that in arriving at the conclusion that only the Ooni of Ife and the Sultan of Sokoto should be permanent co-chairmen, ostensibly to represent the geopolitical north and south regions, historical, territorial, and cultural pedigree in determining leadership within the Council of Traditional Rulers, were not taken into account.

“This bill, therefore, appears to be a politically motivated assault on the delicate balance and mutual respect that currently define inter-traditional relations in Nigeria. It threatens to upend centuries of coexistence, fuel regional discontent, and reignite historical grievances.

“In conclusion, we urge the National Assembly to tread cautiously and not allow political manoeuvring to destroy the dignity, balance, and integrity of Nigeria’s traditional institutions. The Benin people remain steadfast in defending their glorious heritage, and will continue to resist any act that seeks to erase or marginalise their history,” the statement read by Prof. Guobadia, added.