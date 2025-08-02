Gov Fintiri Lavishes Falcons Coach with House, N50m Gifts

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has gifted Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, a three-bedroom bungalow and N50 million for leading the national women’s football team to victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

According to a Facebook post by the governor’s aide, Pius Iliya, the presentation was made at the Government House in Yola, the state capital.

Madugu, an indigene of Adamawa, was hailed by Fintiri for his role in the Falcons’ triumph at the tournament, which took place in Morocco earlier this year.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on behalf of the Government and people of Adamawa State, has gifted Justine Pwanidi Madugu ( Coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons) a three-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N50m for leading the team into winning the 2024 Women African Cup of Nation that took place in Morocco this year,” the post read.

The gesture comes weeks after the Super Falcons clinched a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, reaffirming their dominance in women’s football on the continent.

The Falcons had earlier arrived in Abuja on Monday to a presidential reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu.

Each player was rewarded with $100,000, while every member of the technical crew, including Madugu, received $50,000, three-bedroom apartments, and national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

The Falcons defeated host, Morocco 3-2, in the final of WAFCON with second-half goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini.