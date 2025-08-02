Gov Aliyu  Charges NYSC Corps Members to Embrace National Integration

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has advised corps members posted to the state to approach their one-year mandatory national service with open hearts and minds.

The governor gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream ‘I’ corps members at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp in Wamakko , Sokoto State.

He emphasised the importance of embracing the NYSC experience, which provides an opportunity for personal growth, cultural exchange, and nation-building.

Governor Aliyu represented by the state’s Commissioner of Sport and Social Development, Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke, highlighted the NYSC scheme’s role in promoting national integration and removing barriers such as ethnic intolerance and sectionalism.

He assured the corps members of a rewarding experience in the state, stating that his government would give priority to their welfare.

The governor urged the corps members to take their language training seriously, which would enable them to communicate effectively with the people of their host community.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, said the orientation course was aimed at preparing the corps members for the service year.

“The 21-day orientation course features language lessons, leadership training, para-military drills, self-defense training, and vocational entrepreneurship training,” he stated.

Yaro urged corps members to respect camp officials and obey rules, stressing that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

He highlighted some challenges facing the camp, including the need for renovation of dilapidated structures, and essential facilities.

He specifically drew the attention of the governor to the multipurpose hall that was ravaged by the windstorm.

The coordinator expressed gratitude to the state government and Sultanate Council for their unwavering support to the NYSC scheme in the state.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Saidu Sifawa, represented by the Senior magistrate Murjanatu Aliyu, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.