Gombe Gov Launches 620KW Hydropower-Solar Hybrid System in Balanga LGA

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has officially launched a 620KW small hydropower-solar PV hybrid system for communities around Balanga Dam in Balanga Local Government Area.

The hybrid system combines small hydropower and solar photovoltaic technologies to deliver clean and reliable electricity to deliver clean and renewable energy aimed at stimulating local enterprise, raising living standards and contributing to national goals for green industrialisation.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, Governor Yahaya yesterday described the project as a major milestone in the state’s journey toward energy security, rural electrification and industrial development.

He emphasised that the launch is in line with his administration’s broader agenda of infrastructural development, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

“This project is timely and strategic. It speaks directly to our vision of self-reliance, sustainability and inclusive growth. Power is the backbone of modern development, and this system will transform lives, stimulate agriculture, create jobs and enhance the standard of living in Balanga and beyond,” the governor noted.

Funded by the European Union (EU), the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the project is being implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

It is the first of its kind in Nigeria. According to project officials, REA is scheduled to commence the solar PV component within two weeks, while UNIDO will complete the small hydropower component by January 2026.

The governor expressed deep appreciation to all partners for their commitment and praised the people of Balanga for their support, urging the host community to take full ownership to ensure sustainability.

“You are the direct and immediate beneficiaries of this project. Protect it, use it wisely, and let it improve your lives economically, educationally and environmentally,” he said.

The Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, described the initiative as a model for clean energy deployment in rural Nigeria, adding that his agency will complete its component within a month.

He commended Governor Yahaya for positioning Gombe to benefit from the federal government’s $750 million rural electrification package.

Also speaking, UNIDO Regional Director, Amb. Philbert Johnson, highlighted the project’s potential to boost agricultural productivity and drive economic development.

He noted that Gombe is the first state in the country to benefit from this landmark initiative, praising Governor Yahaya’s commitment and timely counterpart funding.

The GEF representative commended Gombe State for aligning with national renewable energy priorities and lauded the governor for consistently honouring counterpart funding obligations, a commitment he described as exceptional in today’s governance landscape.

Commissioner for Water, Environment and Forest Resources, Saidu Muhammed Fawu, called the project a shining example of what strategic partnerships can achieve.

He said the project is expected to drive sustainable development, boost local economies and solidify Gombe State’s standing as a model of innovation and resilience in Nigeria’s energy transition.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, thanked the governor for his steadfast commitment and political will to see the project through.

Chairman of Balanga LGA, Hon. Ibrahim Salisu and Member of the Gombe State House of Assembly representing Balanga North, Hon. Musa Buba, in their separate remarks credited the project’s realisation to the governor’s strategic engagement with development partners.

The Bala Waja, HRH Mohammed Danjuma Mohammed, hailed the launch as historic for a community long deprived of power, pledging the chiefdom’s full support in safeguarding the project.