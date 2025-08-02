From Grass to Grace: How Imalianboy Is Turning Real-Life Struggles into Soundtracks of Hope

Afrobeats is a global force today, and among the new wave of artists shaping its sound is Imalianboy, whose real name is Salako Wasiu Abiola a music artist originally from Abeokuta and now based in Lagos, Nigeria’s buzzing entertainment capital, isn’t just making music; he’s crafting a legacy and quickly becoming a name to watch in the evolving music scene.

His musical journey began early. At just 10 years old, Imalianboy developed a strong passion for music, drawing energy from his environment, his peers, and personal experiences. His early days were filled with freestyles and rap battles not just as a hobby, but as a creative outlet that gradually carved out his identity as a performer. Over the years, this passion has transformed into purpose.

Driven by a firm belief in positivity, Imalianboy sees music as a tool for inspiration, transformation, and storytelling. He’s not just in it for fame or accolades his mission is to uplift others, share real-life struggles, and give voice to the unheard. His life mantra is simple but powerful: No matter the situation, stay positive and push forward.

Now, he’s ready to share that message with the world through his upcoming new single titled “Ona Ara”, which translates to “Miraculous Way.” The track is a soulful, rhythmic expression of perseverance, destiny, and self-belief. It paints a vivid picture of his own rise and reflects the realities of many young people hustling through life’s uncertainties.

“Ona Ara” sets the tone for his soon-to-be-released EP titled “Grass to Grace”, a deeply personal project that captures his evolution from a young dreamer in Abeokuta to an emerging voice in Lagos’ vibrant music scene. The EP promises a blend of street wisdom, smooth Afrobeats rhythms, and motivational lyrics that echo the resilience of a generation.

With his unique sound, relentless drive, and commitment to authenticity, Imalianboy is not just another name in Afrobeats, he’s a rising voice with a message. Keep an eye on this star-in-the-making as he takes his listeners from Grass to Grace.