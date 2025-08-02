Erudite Fitness Club Elects 10-man Executive Members to Advance Mission 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Erudite Fitness Club of Nigeria, a Lagos-based fitness and lifestyle-oriented association, has elected a 10-man new set of executive members to lead the club for the next tenure.

The official handover and swearing-in ceremony took place at the MK Lounge in Lagos.

The newly elected President, High Chief Prince Ebere Maduewesi, pledged to advance the mission of the club and sustain the gains of the outgoing leadership.

Maduewesi promised to drive new initiatives that will promote greater unity, physical wellness, and social impact among members and the larger society.

The president, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Leo Vile Hotels and Suites, in his inaugural address stated that with the new leadership in place, “the Erudite Fitness Club is poised to deepen its relevance, broaden its impact, and remain a force for good in the Lagos fitness, wellness, and social space.”

Maduewesi promised to sustain the gains of the outgoing leadership and drive new initiatives.

In his valedictory address, the outgoing president, Mr. Peter Igboaka, expressed warm appreciation to the members for their trust and cooperation throughout his leadership.

The founding president, highlighted the club’s achievements over the years, including the promotion of physical fitness and healthy lifestyles, humanitarian outreach, as well as building strong interpersonal connections and mutual business support among its members.

He further urged the new leadership to remain focused, united, and people-driven in building upon the strong foundation already laid.

Igboaka expressed confidence in the capacity of the new leadership to consolidate on the club’s achievements and take the organisation to even greater heights.

However, members of the new Executive Committee include: Chibuike Udaefi – Vice President, Nwokiwu Ikenna – Secretary, Kene Odezugo – Financial Secretary, Melody Adiele – Treasurer, Ikechukwu Ani – Director of Sports, Onyeka Chika – Public Relations Officer, Agbo Martins – Provost, Okwudili Elegbusi – Director of Social/Welfare and Fabian Onyekachukwu – Assistant Secretary.