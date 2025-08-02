Environmental Crisis: Edo Community Decries Marginalisation, Seeks Govt’s Intervention

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group under the aegis of Auchi Dynamic Youth Iyekhei Zone has accused the Edo State government of marginalising and neglecting Iyekhei quarters, one of the areas severely impacted by environmental crisis.

The group condemned the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo’s recent inspection of gully erosion sites in Auchi, without including Iyekhei in consideration.

In a statement signed by the group Chairman, Oseni Alidu, and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, they labelled the exclusion as a bitter pill to swallow for strategic sons and daughters of Iyekhei community.

The group stated that they remained frontal in Abuja and beyond in the pursuit of President Bola Tinubu’s reelection for 2027, “an affront for a community that has remained committed to the All Progressive Congress since 2023, delivering the party in all elections and was the earliest to kickstart the Tinubu Door- To- Door Campaign for re-election come 2027.”

Expressing gratitude for the governor’s response to the Auchi Youth Council’s call to address the gully erosion plaguing the community, they decried the omission of Iyekhei quarters from the governor’s visit, calling it a “disturbing and unjust” oversight.

The group highlighted that the erosion in Iyekhei threatens lives, property, and critical infrastructure, making the exclusion particularly alarming.

“The governor’s failure to visit Iyekhei sends a message of exclusion and marginalisation to our people. Every quarter in Auchi deserves equal attention and intervention, especially in a matter as serious as environmental degradation and public safety,” said Alidu.

According to the youth group, “It’s so disheartening that Iyekhei that stands firm as one of APC’s strongest holds which produced the likes of Late Alhaji Usman Shagadi a man who brought APC to Etsako West, and by extension Edo North is giving such unfair treatment by the APC led administration.”

The group emphasised their commitment to peaceful advocacy but vowed to remain resolute in defending the rights and dignity of Iyekhei residents.

They urged the state government to prioritise immediate action to address the erosion crisis in their community and ensure equitable treatment for all affected areas in Auchi.