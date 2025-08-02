CSO Calls on Rivers People to Boycott LGA Polls

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers Civil Society Organisations (RIVCSO) has called on the people of Rivers State and political parties to boycott the planned local government council election in the state, describing it as a sham exercise.

They condemn the proposed LG council polls scheduled for August 30, 2025, urging that it should not be accepted because it is being orchestrated by an alleged unconstitutional sole administrator in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Chairman of RIVCSO, Enefaa Georgewill, said the exercise allegedly threatens the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State and undermines the rule of law.

He said, “As a CSO coalition committed to upholding democratic principles, we firmly stand by that. The sole administrator is illegal and lack any legitimate authority to govern or conduct elections for Rivers people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the current composition of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) is illegal and unconstitutional, as it was not established by a duly elected governor, as required by Section 198 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“The newly constituted RISIEC violates the Electoral Act, which mandates a minimum of 90 days notice for elections. The announcement on July 28, 2025, for an election on August 30, 2025, fall short of this requirement, rendering the process invalid.”

Georgewill stressed that “If they claim they’re relying on the previous memo of the illegally sacked members of RISIEC, we are forced to ask the reason behind their sack. Why now sack the legally constituted board by the elected Governor of Rivers State.

“We vehemently oppose this unlawful election and call on Rivers people and political parties to boycott this sham exercise. An exercise that have no room for party primaries, manifesto and campaign can not be referred to being fair let alone transparent.”

The group further demanded an immediate answer regarding the source of funding for the election.

“We call on the sole administrator to explain to Rivers people where he got the money to fund this charade called local government election.

“We warn the sole administrator against squandering taxpayers’ money on this illegal election, which will be challenged in court and nullified as a waste of time and resources of the people of Rivers State.”

They however, urged “all residents of Rivers State to remain peaceful and refrain from participating in this invalid process, as the election will not stand. Our organisation shall petition the tenure of this illegal regime to all relevant authorities for thorough investigation.”