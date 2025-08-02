Charly Boy, Olamide: Pop Icons Beyond Bus Stop Renaming

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Originally named after him for his long-standing relationship with the Gbagada area of Lagos state, veteran Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, may truly not be fazed following the renaming of the eponymous Charly Boy Bus Stop to Olamide Baddo Bus Stop as it remained to be seen how it would deface his socio-cultural legacy or diminish his towering popularity.

Recently, the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) announced the renaming of several places in the local council and inaugurated some community-based projects. According to the chairman, the renaming initiative aims to honour notable individuals who have contributed to the growth and image of the Gbagada-Bariga community.

A couple of other streets within the vicinity were also renamed after music celebrities who are affiliated one way or the other to the area, including King Sunny Ade, Abolore Akande aka 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Olamide himself. 9ice’s bop, ‘Little Money’ comes to mind here and inspires some questions… but this is not for 9ice or about him alone.

Widely celebrated street-hop artist and Bariga bred Olamide Adedeji aka ‘Baddo Sne’, is reputed to have placed Nigeria on the global map through music.

His influence extends from the streets of Bariga, Lagos, to the global stage, with a career marked by resilience, reinvention, and realness. So on the surface, the decision may appear harmless or even laudable as one opined.

Charly Boy, on the other hand, is one of Nigeria’s most unconventional and influential figures in the music industry, whose works propelled him to national fame. Often referred to as “Area Fada,” a nickname connoting a folk hero, Charly Boy has carved a niche for himself through his alternative lifestyle, bold commentaries, and a career that spans music, television, and acting, long before Olamide’s existence.

His journey as a cultural icon is deemed extraordinary as one of the outstanding personalities who revolutionised the way of the present Nigerian culture.

Fair enough, while there’s no basis for comparison, both Charly Boy and Olamide are not just successful in their rights but cultural icons, key figures in the history of pop-culture, and have shaped careers and impacted generation of entertainers and creatives at different times.

Beyond just renaming the bus stop in favour of the other, it matters more to consider their contributions collectively. The announcement expectedly sparked wide reactions, especially as Charly Boy has often remained a critical voice. Instructively, there’s been an earlier attempt to rename the landmark Charly Boy bus stop but was not backed by action. This time, the outgoing Chairman of the LCDA in a swift move to carry out the name change, installed signage.

“You can replace the signboard, but you can’t erase the spirit. And you definitely can’t silence a voice that shook your tables for decades!”, Charly Boy posted on X. To Charly Boy, the move to rename the place is silly, petty and more so not a priority. “I don’t know why they do the things they do, because it seems to be a little petty… because those are not the things we should be talking about right now.

“Those are not priorities. Whether you name it Charly Boy or Olamide Baddo, or whatever, it’s neither here nor there. It doesn’t matter. Anybody who has done something for their community can take the shine. It doesn’t really matter to me, “he explained in an interview. “Once upon a time, I lived around the bus stop, and that was why people who were in Gbagada at that time felt it was just the right thing to name a bus stop after me. Honestly, I contributed to that community.”

He wrote: “You can rename a place, but you can’t rename a legacy. You can replace the signboard, but you can’t erase the spirit. And you definitely can’t silence a voice that shook your tables for decades! They may change the signboard. They may pretend not to remember. But let me remind them Area Fada no dey Finish,” the ‘1990’ singer added.