55th Birthday: Soludo’s Wife Visits Hospitals, Celebrates with Patients

The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has embarked on a medical outreach as part of programmes to mark her 55th birthday.

At the outreach programme, which took place in three different hospitals in the state, 100 patients benefited from free surgical intervention, while 300 received free eye care.

The interventions took place at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka; Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi and the newly built General Hospital, Okpoko.

There were also free medical treatment and screening for hypertension, diabetes, malaria and respiratory tract infection.

To mark her birthday proper, Mrs. Soludo also paid a visit to the three hospitals during the weekend, where she celebrated with staff and patients at the hospitals, dolling out cash gifts to them.

She told journalists that “Marking my birthday with patients is not new to me, it is something I do every year from when I was still a girl. This may have become noticeable because of my position as wife of the governor, but it is something I do every year.”

Celebrating his wife, Soludo took to social media to eulogise his wife, describing her as the queen of his home.

“If you look at me and think I’m austere, then you haven’t met my wife. She is a good woman, and I’m sure if I go to heaven and didn’t see her, I will leave because that is not heaven. She is one person I’m sure will make heaven.”

He recalled how he once tried to impress her by buying a Lincoln Navigator car, “but when she learnt of it, she asked me if I was car crazy, and he wondered how best to impress her.”