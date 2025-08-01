Uba Sani Flags off Free Fertilizer Distribution to 100,000 Kaduna Farmers Saturday

*Assures farmers of transparency, security

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, will on Saturday flag off the state’s unprecedented free fertilizer distribution scheme targeting 100,000 smallholder farmers across the 23 LGAs.

A committee of specialists in ICT, agro-allied industry, elders notably Gen Zamani Lekwot and cleric Sheikh Mahmud Gumi were at hand to ensure the success of the event. Others are security agents, senior media practitioners and council chairmen, all led by the Commissioner of Agriculture — Murtala Dabo, who all had busy weeks brainstorming on how best to make the distribution uniquely historic.

The exercise, described as the most extensive in the country, will kick off with 300 truckloads of fertilizer to be distributed free of charge to vulnerable farmers. Meanwhile investors in commercial Agriculture, according to Dabo, will also get the fertilizers at rock-bottom prices.

To ensure a transparent and hitch-free rollout, the powerful multi-stakeholder committee—comprising religious leaders, civil society groups, labour unions, LG officials, and security agencies have rounded up their planning activities on Thursday, with the Agric Ministry’s deployment of the truckload to Murtala Square ahead of time.

Governor Uba Sani has vowed that no farmer will be left behind, assuring that security and logistics have been fully mobilized for a smooth and equitable distribution.

It would be recalled that last year, no fewer than 500 trucks were distributed to over 120,000 smallholder farmers, boosting agricultural yields.