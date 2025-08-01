Tinubu Hails Igbinedion, Says Legacy Rich in Merit, Enterprise, Generosity

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has showered encomiums on the Esama of Benin, Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, and has referred to him as one of the most impactful citizens whose contributions have built a bridge between tradition and modernity, particularly in enterprise and the preservation of Benin arts and culture.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation of the book titled- The Chronicles of a Legend, Tinubu said the publication which is timely and timeless goes beyond the formal presentation to pay tribute to the life of man that will continue to inspire generations, sectors and cultures by reshaping institutions and the elevation of values.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, Tinubu noted that it is not every day that the nation has the privilege to record the enduring stories, and the biography which is a compendium of resilience, renovation, patriotism and service should inspire youths who desire to make a difference in their communities.

According to him, “It is not every day that the nation has the privilege in recording the enduring stories of one of its most impactful citizens. This book is more than a biography; it is a compendium of resilience, renovation, patriotism and service. It is not just the journey of man but of reshaping of institutions, the transformation of communities and the elevation of values that bind us a people.

“His legacy is rich in merit and of a man who saw possibilities where others saw limitations. In business, he is one of Nigeria’s earlier and founding carriers of services in Okada Airline at a time when such an initiative required not just a vision, but uncommon courage. That singular breakthrough brought pride to our national identity, created jobs and inspired a generation of Nigeria’s entrepreneurs to think globally while acting locally.

“In the realm of education, his establishment of the Igbinadion University in Okada, the first private university in Nigeria is a testament of his commitment to intellectual power long before private institutions became a trend. He understood that knowledge must not be the privilege of a few, but the right of all who seek it. Today, that university has continued to produce leaders in professions making waves across the country and beyond.

“His contribution to governance is equally profound, through his son, Lucky Igbinedion who served meritoriously as the governor of Edo state, and shaped the democratic landscape of our dear country and steered the art of statesmanship, and supported matters on policy, public leadership which has remained steady and reliant.

“Furthermore, Igbinedion’s role in the preservation of the Benin culture, arts and craft and traditions stand as one of his most admirable traits that prove that Esama is son of the people. He has lived that title with honour and has built bridges between tradition and modernity whereby while we march steadily into the future, we remain firmly rooted in our identity.

“This book, the chronicles of a legend, is therefore timely and timeless. It is timely because our nation, especially our youths are in need of mentors and models whose lives prove that greatness is not an accident, but a deliberate making of values, purpose and to people.

“It will provide insights to generations yet unborn. I am particularly excited that Igbinedion’s enduring faith in Nigeria represents the very best of our national character, resilience, enterprise, generosity being entrenched in the power of service.”

In his review of the book with 16 chapters, vice chancellor of Igbinedion University and chairman of the committee of vice chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the book which is a work of celebration that is endowed with narratives that holds life as morals for generations to come is worth reading and recommended for all.

With a foreword written by former President Ibrahim Babangida, the reviewer said the literary piece provides architecture of a masterpiece of life itself and is highly recommended in grammar with an immense historical importance that inspires and will continue to evoke academic recommendations in years to come.

Present at the event were the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Acting Chairperson of Labour Party, Sen. Nenadi Usman, former governors, lawmakers and ministers, traditional rulers and captains of industry amongst others.