Niger Gov’s Wife Champions Unity Among Women Politicians Ahead of LG Polls

In an effort to foster dialogue, strategic planning, and bolster women’s participation in political leadership, the wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Bago, has urged female politicians to support each other as the local government elections in the ‘Power State’ approach.

She made the appeal during an interactive session with the wives of local government council chairmen, All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearers, and APC vice-chairmanship candidates in Minna, on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Hajiya Fatima explained that the initiative aimed to unite women from all 25 local government areas and promoting collaboration to ensure success.

“As preparations for the November 1, 2025 local government election reaches the home-stretch, it is vital for women to unite and support one another to achieve meaningful results,” she stated.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Titi Auta, alongside the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, emphasised the importance of women standing together for mutual growth and development.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women and Affirmative Action, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, explained that the forum is designed to prepare female politicians, particularly vice-chairmanship candidates, for the challenges ahead.

“Many aspiring women leaders lack the necessary networks, mentorship and resources to launch political campaigns or hold decision-making positions. Providing training in governance processes, political strategies and negotiations is essential,” she noted.

Other attendees voiced the need to overcome the ‘pulling down syndrome’ that has historically hindered progress for women in politics.

The gathering aims to promote unity, encourage gender-inclusive governance, and engage women stakeholders in the upcoming local government elections, paving the way for a more inclusive political landscape in Niger State.