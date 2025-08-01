H1: Ecobank Grows Profit Before Tax by 40% to N620.23bn

Kayode Tokede

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has announced its unaudited half year (H1) ended June 30, 2025 result and accounts with N620.23billion ($398.5million) profit before tax, a growth of 40 per cent from N443.51 billion ($324.09million) declared in half year (H1) ended June 30, 2024.

The pan-African financial institution also declared N433.88 billion ($278.77million) profit after tax in H1 2025, representing an increase of 40 per cent from N311.02 billion ($227.3million) declared in H1 2024.

The group in the unaudited accounts for H1 2025 posted N2.31 trillion ($1.48 billion) gross earnings, up by 24 per cent from N1.86 trillion ($1.36 million) declared in H1 2024.

The Group achieved strong growth and improved efficiency despite economic challenges in key markets. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 49.1per cent, the best performance in more than a decade.

The CEO of Ecobank Group, Mr. Jeremy Awori, in a statement said: “Our half-year results reflect strong execution of our Growth, Transformation, and Returns (GTR) strategy and the resilience of our diversified pan-African business model. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, we delivered a 23per cent increase in Profit Before Tax year-on-year to $398 million, while Return on Tangible Equity reached 30.5per cent.

“For the first time in over a decade, we reduced our Group- wide cost-to-income ratio to below 50per cent through strong revenue growth, disciplined cost management, and operational efficiency.

“Our Consumer and Commercial Banking businesses continued to build momentum, generating $3.4 billion in new deposits, 83per cent of which were low-cost CASA accounts. We enhanced our Corporate and Investment Banking capabilities, improved profitability across our major markets, and saw encouraging performance in the CESA region. These results validate our commitment to scaling with discipline and sharpening our customer focus across our network.”