Edutech Marks Milestone as BUCODeL Graduates First Set at Babcock

In a landmark moment for open and distance education in Nigeria, Babcock University’s Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning (BUCODeL) held its first-ever convocation ceremony on July 25. Set against the quiet backdrop of the university’s Ilishan-Remo campus, the event signaled more than the conclusion of academic programs—it marked a shift in how Nigerians access higher education through technology.

For Edutech Business, a longtime strategic partner of BUCODeL, the ceremony was both a celebration and a validation of years of work invested in building a digitally enabled education system. The company has worked alongside the university from the ground up, guiding student recruitment, digitising course materials, and powering e-learning delivery through its proprietary platforms.

Speaking during the convocation, Professor Mobolanle Ebunoluwa Sotunsa, Director of BUCODeL, credited the company with being a cornerstone in the institution’s digital journey.

“To our industry partner, EdutechBusiness, we say thank you for walking hand in hand with us from inception. Your technical expertise, responsiveness, and professionalism have been instrumental in our growth and digital transformation,” she said.

Edutech Business contributed in multiple ways. It developed a tech-enabled recruitment and advisory model that enabled students from remote and underserved communities to enrol in BUCODeL programmes. It also worked closely with academic staff to transform traditional course content into interactive, mobile-friendly digital materials, ensuring students received a rich, accessible learning experience.

In addition to supporting students, the company invested in training lecturers and instructional designers, equipping them to teach, assess, and mentor learners in virtual environments. It also built the technology backbone that supports BUCODeL’s operations—real-time communication tools, virtual classrooms, and other infrastructure critical to keeping the learning process seamless and reliable.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Moyosore Asubiojo, General Manager of Edutech Business, said: “It’s a true honour to celebrate this landmark occasion alongside our valued partners. At Edutech Business, we are proud to have played a role in this journey—supporting student recruitment, powering the learning experience through Vigilearn’s robust learning platforms, and transforming the experience of learners, tutors and administrators alike.”

Beyond the ceremony’s symbolism, the day also celebrated academic excellence. Awards were presented to outstanding individuals, including Rukiyat Oyindamola Suilemon, named Best Student in Accounting, and Oluwaseyin Hope Ogunseitan, honoured as Best MBA Student. The Excellence in E-Tutoring and Learner Engagement award went to Dr. Emeka Akpa, Dr. Chinanu Emmanuel, Dr. Abiola Omosigho, and Ms. Titi Adebayo—each recognised for their dedication to learner-centred digital instruction.

The convocation also featured a keynote address by Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration) of the National Universities Commission (NUC), who spoke on the theme “Digital Learning for Global Impact.” He praised BUCODeL’s emergence as a national model and its ability to push the boundaries of traditional education.

“BUCODeL stands out today as a model of what is possible when vision, structure, and dedication come together,” he said. “Digital learning reimagines the spaces and experiences of teaching and learning by collapsing the idea of classrooms and campuses into a boundless, borderless, and vibrant ecosystem of teachers and learners—at any time and any place.”

Maiyaki stressed the need for deliberate investment in broadband, stable electricity, and updated hardware, pointing out that policy must also keep pace. He called for an inclusive, affordable framework for digital learning to close the education gap between urban and rural Nigeria.

At its core, the BUCODeL convocation was a signal of what lies ahead—proof that Nigeria’s education system can evolve without losing integrity, reach more students without compromising quality, and champion innovation while staying rooted in excellence.