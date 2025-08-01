CIS President Urges FG to Strengthen Ecosystem for Economic Growth

Kayode Tokede

The 13th President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Oluropo Dada, has called on the federal government to implement structural reforms in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem to enable sustainable capital formation and drive long-term economic growth.

Speaking at the CIS Workshop themed, “Capital Formation in Nigeria: Strengthening Industry, Institutions and Markets to Bolster a $1 Trillion Economy,” held recently at the State House, Abuja, Dada emphasised the need for deliberate government action to create an environment where industries, institutions, and capital markets can flourish.

“Capital formation does not occur in a vacuum,” he noted. “It requires an ecosystem built on policy consistency, macroeconomic stability, robust public-private partnerships, and investment in human capital.”

He further stressed the importance of strong, transparent institutions in attracting long-term investments. “Institutional reform is critical. Nigeria must enhance governance, strengthen its regulatory frameworks, and address corruption in order to build investor confidence,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to capital formation as a pillar of economic growth. He referenced the Investment and Securities Act (ISA 2025) as a key tool to drive innovation and deepen the market.

“This Act is a framework for transformation,” Dr. Agama said. “It calls on stockbrokers to innovate, investors to invest confidently, and regulators to act with foresight. Every policy we implement must answer one question: does it move us closer to achieving a $1 trillion economy?”, he noted.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Dr. Tope Fasua, described capital formation as the foundation for infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved living standards.

Fasua noted impressive recent growth in Nigeria’s capital market: “In 2023, the All-Share Index (ASI) stood at 55,000 points with a market capitalization of N28 trillion. As of July 2025, the ASI has surged to 131,000 points and market capitalization now stands at N75 trillion — a threefold increase in just two years. This reflects renewed investor confidence and a clear path to economic recovery.”