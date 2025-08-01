BUA Foods Declares 101.3% PBT Increase to N276.1bn in H1 2025

BUA Foods Plc, has announced a 101per cent year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N276.1 billion for the half-year (H1) ended June 30, 2025 from N137.2 billion declared in half-year (H1) ended June 30, 2024.

The company in its unaudited financial results released on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) declared a 98.6 per cent profit after tax to N260.07 billion in H1 2025 compared with N130.93billion posted in H1 2024.

In the period under review, BUA Foods’s revenue increased by 36per cent to N912.5 billion in H1 2025 from N672.39 billion in H1 2024, driven by strong performance across all product segments: Sugar, Flour, Pasta, and Rice.

Notably, the Company recorded an exponential 2923per cent increase in Rice revenue, reinforcing the success of BUA Foods’ expansion into the local rice value chain.

The Nigeria’s largest food and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company by market capitalisation also declared gross Profit growth of 55per cent to N339.3 billion, with gross margin improving to 37.2per cent from 32.4per cent in the previous year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) nearly doubled from N7.27 in H1 2024 to N14.45 in H1 2025, while operating profit increased by 41per cent to N284.8 billion in H1 2025. Total equity also rose by 60.6per cent to N689.1 billion, and total assets grew to N1.33 trillion.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director of BUA Foods, Engr. (Dr.) Ayodele Abioye, stated: “The results reflect our strong fundamentals, operational efficiency, and the resilience of our diversified business model.

“Amidst evolving macroeconomic dynamics, we remain focused on scale, affordability, and consistent value delivery to our customers and stakeholders. Our investments in backward integration and manufacturing expansion continue to position us for long-term sustainable growth.”

BUA Foods total assets increased by 21.7per cent to N1.333 trillion as of June 30, 2025 from N1.096 trillion declared in 2024 financial year (FY), driven largely by trade transactions and production capacity expansions.

However, the total liabilities decreased by 3.4per cent to N644.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 from N666.1 billion in 2024FY.

Total equity increased by 60.6per cent to N689.13 billion as of June 2025 from N429.06 billion in 2024, largely driven by a significant growth of 62per cent in retained earnings to N681.1 billion as of June 2025 from N420.9 billion in 2024FY.

Performance across the business segments showed strong momentum. The Flour Division recorded a 66per cent rise in revenue to N378.2 billion.

The Sugar Division grew by eight per cent, generating N398.1 billion. The Pasta Division posted a 31per cent increase in revenue to N96.9 billion. The Rice Division, which had N1.3 billion in revenue in H1 2024, surged to N39.3 billion in H1 2025.

BUA Foods continues to pursue investments across its integrated supply chain, while leveraging innovation and technology to ensure food security and expand export capabilities across West Africa and beyond.