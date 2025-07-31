Lagos Urges Building Owners to Give Face-Lift

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Lagos State Government has urged owners of buildings to give their properties a face-lift to enhance the aesthetics of the State.

The appeal was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, recently.

The Commissioner said it was high time Lagosians adopted the culture of giving regular face-lifts to their properties through external enhancements such as repainting, façade repairs, and general touch-ups, in line with the Greater Lagos vision and the T.H.E.M.E.S. + Agenda of the Lagos State Government.

He enjoined property owners, especially those whose buildings are on highways and major roads, to heed this call and ensure that renewing the approaches to their buildings is done regularly.

“We implore property owners, especially those with buildings on major highways such as Ikorodu Road, Agege Motorway, Ahmadu Bello Way, Adeola Odeku Street, Lagos-Abeokuta Motorway, Herbert Macaulay Way, and Murtala Muhammed Way, among others, to take heed and undertake the much-needed face-lift of their building facade and thereby support the ‘Making Lagos A 21st Century Economy’ vision of the State Government,” he said.