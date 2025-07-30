Inter Milan’s President Gives Ultimatum on Ademola Lookman

Inter Milan’s quests to have Ademola Lookman switch to San Siro is facing a small delay following Atalanta’s insistence on not going to allow their prized Nigerian jewel walk away from Bergamo without his €50million transfer fee paid .

Following that move, Inter Milan President who thought he has secured the transfer of the Nigerian forward, has now issued an ultimatum as it concerns Lookman’s transfer.

Inter President, Beppe Marotta,said yesterday that the transfer has to be sorted out in “two or three days”, according to the French all-sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Ademola Lookman has agreed a five-year contract with Inter, which more than doubles what he earns at Atalanta.

However, negotiations between Inter and Atalanta have stalled with the player’s club insisting on a transfer fee of 50 Million Euros but Inter are only willing to pay €45m.