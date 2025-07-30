Green Impact Exchange Appoints Oscar Onyema, Others Board Members

The Green Impact Exchange (GIX), has announced the appointment of former Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr. Oscar Onyema and four others into its new board members across its parent company.

Onyema, alongside, General William (Bill) Bender (Ret.), James Andrus, and Maria Mahl are the new independent directors, while Kirk Kellogg, will represent GIX’s parent company on the Exchange board.

The new members bring extensive experience in information security operations, sustainability, market structure, and corporate governance. With backgrounds spanning both public and private sectors, this group has been pivotal in shaping the vision and infrastructure of GIX, the first stock market in the US dedicated to the emerging $50 trillion sustainability economy.

The Chairman of the Board and CEO, GIX, Dan Labovitz in a statement said, “These appointments represent a meaningful expansion of our board leadership and reinforce our mission to build a trusted, globally relevant exchange.

“Their experience in innovation, financial governance, and sustainability will be instrumental in the advancement of sustainable finance and helping companies raise capital for their sustainable transitions.”

These new board members bring world-class expertise spanning cybersecurity, capital markets, ESG strategy, and global regulatory governance:

Onyema, is a capital markets executive who led the transformation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange into a world-class multi-asset platform and took NGX Group public.

With over 15 years of board leadership, he has chaired key market infrastructure institutions and driven landmark initiatives across African and global exchanges. He brings deep expertise in governance, exchange operations, and strategic capital formation to the GIX Board, where he also serves as Chairman of the Board Regulatory Oversight Committee.

General Bill Bender is a seasoned board member, tech industry executive, former USAF CIO, and retired three-star general with extensive expertise in IT, cybersecurity, and governance. As CIO, he oversaw a $17B IT spend and a 54,000-person workforce. He is widely credited with pioneering modernization initiatives, including the Department of Defense’s first Chief Innovation Officer role. He also envisioned a first of its kind initiative to leverage the Silicon Valley entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, establishing the Air Force Innovation Unit, which led to today’s Defense Innovation Unit with the Office of the Secretary of Defense.