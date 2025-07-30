Golden Penny Holds Food Festival in Enugu

Golden Penny Foods, a brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), has held its first-ever Golden Penny Food Festival in Enugu, marking a major step in its ongoing commitment to connect more deeply with communities across the country and expand its consumer engagement footprint in the Eastern region.

The festival, which took place at Ngwo Park in Uwani, Enugu, attracted a large turnout of residents, families, students, food enthusiast, media, and young people.

Attendees enjoyed a mix of food tasting, live cooking demos, brand and product showcases, and interactive games all designed to give consumers a richer understanding of the brand beyond the shelf.

The festival in Enugu served not just as a celebration, but as a statement of intent, reinforcing Golden Penny’s longstanding values of nourishment, convenience, and accessibility while actively listening to and engaging with its consumers.

Commenting, Managing Director of Golden Penny Foods Limited Mr. Devlin Hainsworth, said: “The Golden Penny Foods festival is a celebration of our wide range of superior quality and nourishing food products produced as innovative response to the consumers need for tasty nutrition.

We are grateful for the applaudable turn out of our consumers in Enugu and environs, it is a testament of established trust over the years between the Golden Penny Brand and our consumers, a journey marked by the organization’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence across various generations.”

Also speaking of the progressive journey of the Golden Penny Festivals events in Nigeria, Marketing Director for Golden Penny Foods, Mr. Illyas Kazeem, said: “We started this journey two years ago with the Semovita Soup Festival across some regions, and this is a step further bringing it to a full food fest. You can see the wide variety we have here, from pasta to noodles, cereals, oil, and many more; the goal is to let consumers experience our brand directly and get acquainted with our endless brands of tasty nutrition.”

The festival also spotlighted Golden Penny’s intentional expansion in the South-east, a region the brand sees as both a strategic market and a vital part of its nationwide growth plan.

“The South East is a very important part of the country, and as a company, it is a strategic focus for us to win here and win strongly,” said Associate Marketing Director, Core Categories (Pasta & Noodles), Ms. Foluke Makinde.

Designed as a family-friendly experience, the food festival featured experience centers for each product category, allowing guests to interact with different offerings, try new recipes, and enjoy the Golden Penny brand in new and engaging ways.

“We want people to know that food can be fun, and that nutrition can be enjoyable. Beyond just the products, we are giving people a full brand experience. They are not just tasting pasta or noodles but learning new ways to enjoy them and leaving with new memories.” Ms. Makinde added.

The event also reflected Golden Penny’s innovation-focused mindset, as the brand used the opportunity to gather real-time feedback from consumers, a key input for future product development and marketing efforts.

“Feedback is a major part of how we ensure that our products are directly responding to our consumers’ nutritional needs,” said Associate Director, NPD, NTW & RS, Golden Penny Foods Ltd, Said Ms. Oluwatooni Odewole.

“From social media to in-person surveys and direct interactions like this, we are always listening and using those insights to serve our consumers better and reach more communities across Nigeria.”

The Golden Penny food festival reaffirms the Brand’s identity as producers of superior quality food products that nourishes families, delivers quality consistently, and goes beyond the product to engage meaningfully with the lives and experiences of everyday Nigerians.

For over six decades, FMN, through the Golden Penny brand has been supporting and nourishing Nigerian households with a wide range of superior quality food products tailored for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and every meal in between.