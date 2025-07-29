Tinubu Rewards Each Falcons Player with $100,000, 3-bedroom Flat, National Honour

•Recalls how his wife almost abandoned his dinner due to the tension-soaked match

•All 36 governors gift N10m each to players and technical crew

•First Lady describes players as role models, shining examples of courage and excellence

•Team’s victory symbol of national unity, inspiration, triumph of belief, says Dikko

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, honoured all 24 players and 11 technical crew members of Nigeria’s senior women’s national football team, Super Falcons, with the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), following their historic victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco last Saturday.

At the presidential reception held in their honour at the new Banquet Hall of State House, Abuja, Tinubu also directed the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each player and technical crew member at the government’s Renewed Hope Housing Scheme.

Tinubu further approved a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players, and $50,000 equivalent to each technical crew member.

Amid cheers from the team members, the president said, “You have inspired millions, especially young girls who now see proof that their dreams are valid and achievable.

“You have inspired me, too. And it’s great for a nation to have assets that are the hope of today, tomorrow, and the day after. You represent that hope. You ignited that hope. And we will continue to encourage you, the next generation, and other generations after you.”

Tinubu recounted the emotional moments of the final match, stating how the team’s performance lifted the nation’s spirit and united Nigerians from all walks of life.

He told the Falcons, “Your victory represents more than a sporting accomplishment. It is a triumph of courage, determination, discipline, and consistency.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to watch the match. I didn’t want to have high blood pressure. But people came in and turned my TV on that channel. When it was 2-0, I got very offended and restless.

“But I was still watching with the spirit of resilience, determination, and courage. And after that penalty, my strength was lifted, and I believe that of the nation was lifted, too.

“But you almost made me angrier because your mother (the First Lady) was in the kitchen, nearly abandoning my dinner.

“She doesn’t watch the game except when the girls are playing. And at the end of the final whistle, it was joy all over the country.”

The president assured the team of his administration’s continued support and commitment to sports development, pledging that the government would invest further in women’s football and youth talent development across the country.

“Your story is a story of hope. And in this era of Renewed Hope, we celebrate you, not just as champions of Africa, but as champions of the Nigerian dream,” Tinubu stated.

In a further show of appreciation, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, announced a donation of N10 million to each of the players and technical team members on behalf of the 36 state governors.

Earlier, wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described the Super Falcons as role models and shining examples of courage and excellence.

Mrs. Tinubu congratulated the team for their exceptional performance and unwavering spirit, describing their journey as “a testament to resilience, teamwork, and determination. You played with passion, confidence, and an unshakeable belief in yourselves—that it is not over until it is over”.

The first lady said, “The zeal you displayed on the pitch was nothing short of inspirational. You never wavered and reminded the world why Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African women’s football.”

Mrs. Tinubu prayed for the team’s continued success and shared an earlier conversation with President Tinubu about the team’s bright future as world champions.

“I told Mr. President this morning that you are going on to win the World Cup, and he thought I was too ambitious. But Ajibade, the team captain, just seconded that, and that is possible,” she said.

On her part, Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, said the victory was for the team and for every Nigerian girl who dreams of achieving greatness.

“Today, I stand before you not just as the captain of the Super Falcons, but as a proud daughter of Nigeria, carrying the dreams, resilience, and spirit of our great nation,” she said.

“On behalf of my teammates, coaches, and technical staff, I express our heartfelt gratitude for this warm reception and the unwavering belief you have shown in us,” she added.

Emphasising the significance of their 10th WAFCON title, the team captain further said, “This victory is not just a trophy. It is a testament to the unyielding spirit of Nigeria.

“It is a celebration of every young girl in our villages, towns, and cities who dares to dream… This 10th title is for you, Mr. President, for Nigerians, for Super Falcons, and for every young child who believes and dreams to be on this stage someday.”

Ajibade called for continued support from the government and stakeholders to elevate Nigeria’s global standing in women’s football.

Chairman of National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, described the team’s victory as a symbol of national unity, inspiration, and the triumph of belief, courage, and excellence.

Dikko credited Tinubu’s administration with investing in sports development and women’s empowerment.

He stated, “The Super Falcons’ triumph is a fruit of your unwavering support for sports and women. You have always believed that sports can unite us, heal us, and uplift our spirits as one of the major drivers of the economy. And today, we have seen it happen.”

He commended Mrs. Tinubu for her “constant support for our women in sports,” saying, “This win goes beyond sports. It is a powerful symbol of our national unity and cohesion.

“In those 90 minutes, Nigerians everywhere, from the north, south, east and west held their breath, prayed together, cheered the team, and finally celebrated together. That is the power of sports, and, indeed, the power of our women in sports.”