NCDMB Facilitates Creation of Over 50,000 Jobs, 12 million Training Man-hours

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





About 15 years after its emergence, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has boosted the creation of over 50,000 jobs and 12 million training man-hours in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

This was revealed in the book titled, “Local Content: A Journey of Strategic Communication and Economic Transformation”, authored by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi.

Ezeobi had in his book, reviewed by Mayor Okoroha, a Public Affairs Analyst and Special Adviser to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, in Port Harcourt, stated that the impact of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Contact Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010, was enormous in achieving the vision of local content and Nigerian economy growth.

Ezeobi highlights the Act’s transformative effect, noting the increase in local content from five percent to 56 percent over 15 years, the creation of 50,000 jobs, and over 12 million training man-hours.

He emphasised the role of communication in overcoming initial scepticism about the Act’s implementation, quoting former NCDMB Executive Secretary Ernest Nwapa: “Our immediate challenge was to convince the public that we were serious about local content.”

Ezeobi argued that, “the NOGICD Act’s impact evidenced by the growth of local content from five percent in 2010 to 56 percent by December 2024, the creation of over 50,000 direct jobs, and the retention of over $8billion annually in the Nigerian economy, owes much to strategic communication efforts by the NCDMB.”

In chapter five of the book, sub-headed “Local Content and Trajectory of National Development”, which explored the economic implications of local content, addressing the ‘resource curse’ and Dutch disease’ phenomena, Ezeobi argued that local content mitigates these challenges by retaining economic value and fostering industrialisation.

He cited the establishment of pipe mills and steel fabrication capacities as evidence of progress.

Ezeobi also examined the synergy between local content and Corporate Social Responsibility, stressing that the NOGICD Act enhances International Oil Company’s social license to operate by integrating host communities into the oil value chain.

Reviewing the book further, Okoroha, added that, “is a landmark text that chronicles the success of the NOGICD Act while offering a blueprint for effective communication and policy implementation. Dr Obinna Joseph Ezeobi’s expertise, grounded in 15 years at NCDMB, makes this book an authoritative resource.”

Also reflecting on the book, Senior Special Adviser, Media to Rivers State Government, Hector Igbikiowubo, noted that Ezeobi has proved to be developmental in his educational status by obtaining his doctorate from the University of Port Harcourt, and unveiling a strategic book on his convocation.

Igbikiowubo added that “This book is not merely a documentation of policy evolution; it is a masterclass in how strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and visionary leadership can transform legislative intent into tangible economic progress.”