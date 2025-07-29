Kebbi Gov Approves Six Months Maternity Leave for Female Workers

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the immediate implementation of a six-month maternity leave for pregnant women in the Kebbi State Civil Service.

Idris announced the approval on Tuesday during the launch of the Kebbi State Food and Nutrition Policy and the Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition (MSPAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

“The state government has approved the immediate implementation of a six-month maternity leave for pregnant women in the Kebbi State Civil Service.

“The government will forward a bill to the Kebbi State House of Assembly to enact a law backing this initiative,” he said.

On tackling malnutrition, the governor disclosed that he had approved UNICEF request for funding.

According to him, the state government will provide N500 million and local government councils will contribute N261 million for the nutrition project.

“These funds are to be paid into the UNICEF-managed account to support nutrition programmes for malnourished children.

“I am directing the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure the release of the N261 million already captured in the budget by this Friday.

“Similarly, the Commissioner for Finance should release the N500 million to UNICEF for the same purpose,” he said.

Idris reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving child nutrition, ensuring food security and promoting access to nutritious food to enhance the quality of life for citizens.

Earlier, the Head of UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Mr Michael Jumah, represented by Isah Ibrahim, said the funds would be used to procure essential nutrition commodities.

“These commodities include multiple micronutrient supplements, small-quantity lipid-based nutrient supplements and ready-to-use therapeutic food.

“These items will help prevent and treat malnutrition across the state as together, we can eradicate malnutrition in Kebbi,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abba Sani-Kalgo, commended the governor for his unwavering commitment to food security and nutrition in the state. (NAN)