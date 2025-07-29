  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Kebbi Gov Approves Six Months Maternity Leave for Female Workers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the immediate implementation of a six-month maternity leave for pregnant women in the Kebbi State Civil Service.

Idris announced the approval on Tuesday during the launch of the Kebbi State Food and Nutrition Policy and the Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action on Nutrition (MSPAN) in Birnin Kebbi.

“The state government has approved the immediate implementation of a six-month maternity leave for pregnant women in the Kebbi State Civil Service.

“The government will forward a bill to the Kebbi State House of Assembly to enact a law backing this initiative,” he said.

On tackling malnutrition, the governor disclosed that he had approved UNICEF request for funding.

According to him, the state government will provide N500 million and local government councils will contribute N261 million for the nutrition project.

“These funds are to be paid into the UNICEF-managed account to support nutrition programmes for malnourished children.

“I am directing the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure the release of the N261 million already captured in the budget by this Friday.

“Similarly, the Commissioner for Finance should release the N500 million to UNICEF for the same purpose,” he said.

Idris reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving child nutrition, ensuring food security and promoting access to nutritious food to enhance the quality of life for citizens.

Earlier, the Head of UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Mr Michael Jumah, represented by Isah Ibrahim, said the funds would be used to procure essential nutrition commodities.

“These commodities include multiple micronutrient supplements, small-quantity lipid-based nutrient supplements and ready-to-use therapeutic food.

“These items will help prevent and treat malnutrition across the state as together, we can eradicate malnutrition in Kebbi,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abba Sani-Kalgo, commended the governor for his unwavering commitment to food security and nutrition in the state. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.