Bode Olanipekun, SAN Donates Physiotherapy Centre to LUTH in Honour of His Father

Steve Aya

In a heartwarming display of philanthropy and filial devotion, Mr Bode Olanipekun, SAN, on last Saturday commissioned and donated the Wole Olanipekun Physiotherapy Centre to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba. The state-of-the-art facility, named in honour of his Father, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s healthcare and legal communities.

The unveiling ceremony, held on the hospital grounds, drew a distinguished crowd of medical professionals, legal luminaries, University officials, and members of the public. The atmosphere was one of celebration and gratitude, as Speakers praised the Olanipekun family’s enduring commitment to public service and education.

Delivering his address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State praised the Olanipekun family for their enduring commitment to public service:

“This Centre is not just a building it is a symbol of compassion, vision, and legacy. Mr Bode Olanipekun has shown us that, honouring one’s roots can also uplift an entire community. Lagos State is proud to witness this moment, and we remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen our healthcare infrastructure.”

The Governor, who celebrated his relationship with Bode Olanipekun, confirmed how he had to keep his peace about the project since he was informed to keep it to himself, also emphasised the importance of private public partnerships in advancing healthcare, and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate such gestures.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, expressed deep appreciation for the donation.

“This Centre is a bridge between law and medicine, between legacy and innovation. It will serve not only as a healing space, but also as a training ground for our students. We are grateful to the Olanipekun family, for investing in the future of physiotherapy and medical education.”

She noted that the Facility aligns with UNILAG’s “Future-Ready” agenda, and will enhance the University’s capacity to train world-class healthcare professionals.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Professor Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo lauded the donation as transformative: He traced the history of the project to his meeting with Mr Bode and his wife some two years ago.

“Today, we celebrate not just a gift, but a vision. The Wole Olanipekun Physiotherapy Centre, is a testament to what is possible when leadership meets compassion. It will significantly boost our rehabilitation services, and support our mission to deliver world-class care.”

He highlighted the Centre’s modern equipment, and its role in expanding access to physiotherapy for patients across Lagos and beyond.

Mr Bode Olanipekun, SAN, Managing Partner at Wole Olanipekun & Co., in his speech described the donation as “a gift of healing in the name of a man who has spent his life uplifting others”. He thanked and credited his wife Tolu, for the success of the project, members of his family, his friends, especially Governor Sanwo-Olu for putting up with him.

The Honouree, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, in his response, thanked his son and reaffirmed his belief in giving back to society. “We are stewards of grace”, he said. “And it is our duty to use that grace to heal, to teach, and to uplift.”

He further stated that he knew nothing about the project and was only informed about it days ago, and is pleasantly surprise about the magnitude of the project.

The event was marked by heartfelt tributes, and a tour of the new Facility. Chief Wole Olanipekun, visibly moved, thanked his son and reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to service.

With this donation, the Olanipekun name continues to shine as a beacon of excellence and generosity, in Nigeria’s public service landscape.