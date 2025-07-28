  • Monday, 28th July, 2025

Tinubu Splashes $100,000, 3-bedroom Flat, OON National Honour on Super Falcons Players

.NGF gifts N10m to each player

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appreciated Nigeria’s Super Falcons team for winning the African Women Cup for the 10th time in Morocco last weekend with cash, national awards as well as three-bedroom apartments.
Speaking while receiving in audience the female players and the technical team at the Banquet Hall of the State House, the President announced the Naira equivalent cash gift of $100,000, three-bedroom apartments and national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on each of the players of the victorious senior female national team, Super Falcons.
Also, NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaaq, announced the donation of N10 million to each of the players on behalf of the 36 State governors.

