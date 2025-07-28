Over 210,000 Pupils Sit for Lagos JSS Placement Test as SUBEB Chairman Hails Exam Quality, Inclusiveness

Funmi Ogundare

No fewer than 210,465 pupils across 549 designated centres in Lagos State, weekend sat for the 2025 placement test for primary six pupils in public and private schools.

The test, which served as an official assesment for placement into Junior Secondary School (JSS) one, saw pupils sitting for subjects like English Studies, Verbal Reasoning, Yoruba, General Paper, Mathematics, Quantitative Reason, as well as Primary Science.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, who monitored the exercise in some schools within Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Ajah and Surulere, expressed strong satisfaction with the conduct and quality of the recent placement examinations across the state.

He noted a surge in public confidence in Lagos’ public education system including growing interest from parents of private school pupils.

Speaking with journalists, Shittu said the high turnout and participation from both public and private school candidates reflect increasing trust in the state’s educational institutions.

“A lot of parents whose children are in private schools are more interested in their children coming to public schools, which has shown in the number of candidates we have for the exam,” he stated. “It is a sign of improved learning in public schools.”

The chairman emphasised that the entrance exam was designed to be merit-based, setting a high standard to ensure that only qualified candidates progress into JSS classes.

“This is an assessment exam to ensure that we have people who are really qualified, and we maintained a high standard in the questions,” he said.

On inclusiveness, he underscored that no area or child has been left behind, including those in underserved, riverine, or hard-to-reach communities. “We have sent supervisors to all nooks and crannies of the state. We’ve also built a network to quickly deliver materials where needed, with excess supplies ready at distribution points,” he explained.

Reaffirming Lagos State’s commitment to inclusive education, the SUBEB chairman stressed that children with disabilities are not excluded from the exam process. “There is no discrimination. Everyone is accommodated according to their needs. Special centres have been provided for those requiring special attention,” he said.

Shittu also took the opportunity to appreciate parents who turned up to support their children during the exams. “I want to thank them for being orderly. Bringing their children to public schools means giving them quality education, and we have the facilities to back that promise.”

A parent whose child attends a private school, Mr. Adebayo Olayinka, commended the state government for what he described as a well-organised and significantly improved conduct of the basic education entrance examination, noting the marked progress in both administrative efficiency and school infrastructure.

Speaking at one of the examination centres, Olayinka acknowledged his initial confusion about the exam schedule, but said he was ultimately impressed by the process and orderliness.

“At first, I didn’t really understand what was happening. It seemed like two sets were being handled, and one set started late. But when I got here, I saw that everything was very well organised,” he said.

He emphasised on the efforts of school officials in maintaining order by restricting parents from crowding the exam venue, a move he admitted initially felt uncomfortable but later appreciated it.