BBNaija S10 Launches With All-Female Housemates on Day One

The highly anticipated Season 10 of Big Brother Naija kicked off tonight with an unexpected twist: only female housemates were unveiled during the first launch show.

Fifteen female housemates made their way into the iconic Big Brother House, which has undergone a vibrant upgrade for its milestone season.

The refreshed space is now more spacious and visually striking, with bright colour palettes — particularly yellow, which drenches the newly designed Head of House (HoH) seat.

A notable new feature is a “gossip corner” in the kitchen, complete with cheeky wall messaging: Spill the Tea. The Diary Room also has its upgrade. Replacing the doorbell is a gong, a play on traditional ways of making announcements.

True to form, the housemates reflect a diverse mix of personalities, appearances, and professions. Think tall, curvy, short and slim. Among them are single mothers, a DJ, a model, a therapist, a lawyer, a fashion diva, and more.

The new housemates are: Imisi, Zita, Doris, Sultana, Mide, Ivatar, Dede, Isabella, Joanna, Gigi Jasmine, Sabrina, Tracy, Thelma Lawson, Ibifubara and Big Soso.

This year’s edition, themed 10/10, celebrates the show’s entry into double digits. To mark the milestone, the organisers have raised the stakes: the winner will walk away with a cash prize of N150 million. But there’s a twist: the prize must be earned.

During the live launch, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced a new format that requires housemates to win a certain amount of money each week to accumulate the full prize sum by season’s end.

There’s also a shake-up in the HoH challenge. Now taking place every Sunday, the challenge will be followed on Mondays by a new ‘HoH Challenger’ segment, where the HoH must defend their title.

Another fresh twist is the introduction of the Most Influential Player of the Week. Selected by fellow housemates, the weekly winner will receive exclusive perks.

Male housemates are expected to join the show Saturday, July 27, promising more surprises as the season unfolds.

The launch show also featured performances by rising musical sensations Fido and Fola, who kept the studio audience entertained.