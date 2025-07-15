  • Tuesday, 15th July, 2025

Buhari Laid to Rest in Daura Residence

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were laid to rest in his residence in Daura, Katsina state Tuesday evening at a solemn ceremony witnessed by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, members of the late president’s family, close relatives, the Emir of Daura, top government officials, political party representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps.
The funeral prayer, conducted according to Islamic rites, was led by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami.
President Tinubu received condolences at the residence of the deceased from high-profile dignitaries who came to pay their last respects.
Earlier, Buhari’s body was received by President Tinubu; Vice President Shettima; President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau; Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine; former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou; and former Vice President Osinbajo.
A military honour guard comprising nine senior officers carried the casket, which was draped in the national flag, and wheeled it in a slow ceremonial march to the hymn “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.” The procession passed through a guard of honour consisting of six officers and 96 soldiers from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

