Escalating Attacks on Soldiers

The recent killing of 17 soldiers by bandits in Niger State when the country is not at war poses agrave danger to national security and should be addressed decisively, Davidson Iriekepen writes

The Nigerian Army recently confirmed that 17 of its troops on anti-banditry operations were killed in Bangi community, Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Though unofficial reports claimed that 20 soldiers were killed in the ambush, a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Apolonia Anele, put the figures at 17.

“Sadly, 17 brave and gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury,” Anele said.

The statement added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Oluwafemi Oluyede, extended his condolences to the families of the fallen personnel and reiterated the Army’s commitment to securing lives and property, urging members of the public to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by providing timely information to security agencies.

Like in other terror-ravaged states, Niger suffers incessant attacks from armed groups, including the Mallam Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction. These groups target civilians, military personnel and local miners. They also engage in cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom and violence against women.

The latest killing of the soldiers vividly reminded Nigerians of a similar fate that befell 17 soldiers in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State in March 2024 for which nothing happened. Apart from the arrests of a few elders of the community, the culprits are still at large.

Today in Nigeria, a country that is not at war, the rate at which security operatives on duty are being killed is becoming increasingly alarming, particularly in the South-south, North-east, North-west, and South-east regions.

In January this year, six soldiers lost their lives in Damboa, Borno State while repelling the terrorist attack. The attack took place when terrorists were attempting to ambush troops at a Forward Operating Base.

The same month, about 20 soldiers were reportedly killed in a suspected attack by fighters from the West Africa Province (ISWAP). The attackers targeted an army base in the remote Malam-Fatori town in northeastern Borno State.

In April, the military high command confirmed that bandits ambushed and gunned down six soldiers at Roro, Karaga and Rumace communities, Bassa Ward, Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

A captain was also said to have been abducted during the incident.

While the security of citizens is of paramount importance, the loss of any member of the security forces is a tragic event that should not be taken lightly.

The role of security agents is to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens and they should be able to perform this obligation without fear of being targeted. But this is not the case in Nigeria.

The incessant killing of soldiers has discouraged the Nigerian youths from enlisting in the army in many states. This needs to be addressed urgently in order to encourage the youth population to enlist in military service.

Recently, authorities of the Nigerian Army made strenuous efforts to convince the youths from the South-east zone of the country to enlist into military service.

The leader of the 2025 Army Recruitment Enlightenment Team, Brigadier-General, Chima Ekeator, dismissed the allegations that soldiers of South-east origin were the first to be sent to the battle front where they were killed in their numbers.

Many soldiers that deserted the military alleged on social media that they were not provided with adequate arms and ammunition to fight terrorists and this had led to heavy casualties inflicted soldiers.

While many Nigerians appreciate the risks security personnel take in the course of carrying out their lawful duties, it has become increasingly important for security operatives to be more proactive in carrying out their professional duties so as not to become vulnerable to attacks.

A country’s security architecture is its pride. When it is reduced to sitting ducks by rag-tag armies of non-state actors as it is happening now, the country loses its pride.

Nigerian security operatives should improve their capacity for intelligence gathering and react professionally to intelligence reports to forestall attacks from ambushes by non-state actors.

Most times, when terrorists attack and kill soldiers, their weapons are carted away to enrich their armouries.

Recently, terrorists invaded military bases in Yobe and Maiduguri, carting away weapons and setting ablaze many they could not carry along with them. The question many asked after the attack was: Where were they when the enemies struck?

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo once suggested that Nigeria’s security challenges and emerging threats have made it imperative for the country’s military and other relevant stakeholders to be several steps ahead of these enemies of society.

This is why the government must take a decisive step to halt this sacrilege now and deal decisively with sponsors and promoters of these violent groups that have held Nigeria to ransom.

Many analysts have advised government at all levels to address the underlying social and economic issues that are fuelling violence. This could involve investing in programmes that address poverty and unemployment, as well as increasing access to education and other basic services.

Also, efforts must be made to combat corruption and improve governance at all levels, as these issues are deeply intertwined with the problem of violence and insecurity.

They also advocate that governments and security agencies work closely with the communities affected by violence, to ensure that they have a voice in the process of addressing the issues.

Pained by the latest killings, and general insecurity in the country, northern elders on the platform of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in particularly northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued by their spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, the elders described it as a total collapse of security in the country. He said the boldness exhibited by the terrorists is an indication of declaring war against Nigeria.

The group said if the federal government continues to delay and downplay this crisis, the Nigerian people would have no choice but to believe, rightly or wrongly, that this inaction is willful, or worse, complicit.

It said: “More than 20 uniformed men, defenders of the nation, were slaughtered like animals by a gang of well-armed terrorists who launched a brazen, coordinated ambush that completely overwhelmed the base. This is not just an attack, it is a declaration of war against the Nigerian state, and the state is losing.”

The group said it would no longer accept hollow condolences and called for decisive, joint military and intelligence operations with the sole objective of locating and eliminating every single terrorist and armed group threatening the country.

Finally, the federal government urgently needs to clamp down heavily on desperate politicians, who, in their various efforts to hold on to power or continue to remain relevant, sponsor non-state actors to wreak havoc or destabilise the polity.

Nigerians must unite in condemning these heinous acts against security agents generally. No country survives or grows when non-state actors are allowed to wield arms and hold society to ransom at will.