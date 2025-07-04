Tinubu: Days of Empty Promises, Abandoned Projects Over

.Wike challenges Amaechi to lead revolt with his children

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the era of empty promises and abandoned projects across the nation had become a thing of the past.

He asserted this Friday during the commissioning of the newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace, Radio Nigeria, New Market Road in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kasim Shetima, said his administration was not just building infrastructure, but building confidence in governance.

He said his administration was at Gwagwalada to rewrite history and change the narratives for rural dwellers, who had watched their dreams of inclusion delayed by excuses and who for too long had watched development happen from a distance.

The President said: “It is a reminder that no community under this administration is too far to be seen and nobody is too pained to be heard. I am not only delighted to be in Gwagwalada today,

“I am deeply fulfilled by what this business signifies, that we are steadily bridging the gap between promise and performance. What makes this moment even more remarkable is that the projects we are unveiling were not imposed from above.

“They were nominated by the people of Gwagwalada themselves and this is the kind of democracy we believe in. One that listens, one that responds, and one that delivers. We are not just rehabilitating roads, we are rehabilitating trust”.

He described the transformation unfolding across the federal capital territory as the product of deliberate reforms and the bold reform-orientated policies of the administration, adding by expanding the revenue base of the FCT, the administration was also investing in roads, schools, hospitals and people.

Tinubu noted that from rehabilitated health care centres to improved learning environments for children, from safer roads to a more responsible public service, the FCT was undergoing a very quiet revolution enabled by people, led by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who refused to accept mediocrity.

He also hailed the FCT minister as one of the most colourful politicians in the Nigerian political landscape and as someone who threw some jibes at the opposition parties.

“I thank him for proving that disruption is not a threat to order, but a requirement for progress. Honourable Minister, Mr. President is mightily proud of your accomplishments. And of course, your political sagacity and your no-holds-barred attitude.

“You don’t hold prisoners, you fight on whatever the cost. This road will do more than easy movement of people and goods. It will make this community safer.

“It will improve access to education and health care. It will unlock economic potential, especially for rural dwellers. We are determined to ensure that development is not a privilege reserved for the few, but a right enjoyed by all,” Tinubu said.

Speaking earlier, Wike threw a gauntlet at the coalition movement as people pained with the spate of projects in FCT.

He scorned the opposition for setting the stage for coalition against President Tinubu 18 months ago, when he was barely six months in office.

“When will you stop deceiving Nigerians? Somebody came into office six months then you have started coalition that he may have not performed. But you had opportunity to be Senate President for eight years, you had an opportunity to be Speaker for four years, you had an opportunity to be Minister of Transportation for eight years. Yet you never made angry Nigerians to be happy but people stayed in office for six months, you started telling people how Nigerians are angry.

“I have said, ‘everybody, show your scorecard’. When I was a Senate President let me show my scorecard. How did I help the people of Benue State? How did I help the people of Otukpo? Is it by flying helicopter to Otukpo?

“We are here for 16 days we are showing our scorecard. This time is what we call, operation show your scorecard. God gave you opportunity to be in office to make Nigerians to be happy according to you, but you refused. Now you have left office you are angry, you are saying Nigerians are angry. No! You are angry you want to come back to power, you will not come back to power.

“In 2023 they said they would support one man whose business has been, ‘from 1999 I am in this party’. ‘2006, I am in this party’. ‘2014 I am in this party’. ‘2019, I am in the other party’. ‘Now 2025, I am in another coalition’. Dem born you born coalition?!!” Wike raged.

He also threw a jibe at his predecessor as Governor of River State, Rotimi Amaechi, for making the country highly indebted through borrowing from China Exim Bank as minister in 2019.

In particular, he accused Amaechi of inciting Nigerians to revolt, calling on him to spearhead the revolution with his children.

“Some people say, oh, Nigerians should come out. The man who is saying that I want you to lead it. You that is inciting Nigeria to revolt, I’m waiting for you in Rivers State. You will start there first, and you will lead it with your children. Not that their children will be in London, and then here you are saying, they should come out and revolt. If you can come with your children, you will face us first, then we will know that you really mean what you are saying.

“Mr. president, I want you to be proud. I want you to be proud. Because you have changed the narrative. It doesn’t matter, some people who will never be happy. If God has given them life, they say they won’t be happy, it’s their business. God has done his own. Since they say they won’t be happy, may they never be happy. Me, I’m always happy. Seeing them alone, I’m happy. So, let them not be happy. They will face us when the time comes,” Wike vowed.