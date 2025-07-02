Winners Emerge at Babalakin & Co Inaugural Art Exhibition

Sunday Ehigiator





Up and coming artists Aaron Ajogwu, Glory Innocent, and Abdlquadr Ojelade, have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Babalakin & Co (B & C) Art Exhibition, held to mark the firms 37th anniversary, taking home a cumulative prize of N10 million.

The trio emerged winners from a pool of 250 artists who initially put in their works for the exhibition across the country.

Themed, “Tiwan Tiwan”, the exhibition was held as part of B & C’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to spotlight and leverage emerging Nigerian artists across painting, drawing, and sculpture.

After a careful selection process, Aaron Ajogwu emerged first, winning a cash prize of N5 million.

He was closely followed by Glory Innocent and Abdlquadr Ojelade, who emerged second and third, respectively, with cash prizes of N2.5 million and N1.5 million each.

Ezichi Nkwocha emerged “Viewer’s Choice Award Winner”, taking home N1 million cash prize.

Speaking on the event, Managing Partner, Babalakin & Co, Wale Akanni (SAN), stated, “For us at Babalakin & Co, the choice of this concept was very, very deliberate. We took a hard look at the whole landscape, and we thought we were a firm of visionaries. This firm was set up by a visionary in the person of Dr. Wale Babalakin, 37 years ago.

“People did not know that a law practice could be structured and organised the way it is. And as leaders of thought in the legal sphere, we thought it was important to veer off into something very different. And we thought contributing to society is very, very important.

“Art is an area where visionaries are at play. They display their thought process, they display vision, and they capture society in their art. So, it was very important for us.

“It was a deliberate choice. And we chose it knowing that this is the beginning of many episodes to come. We believe that art and law can stay side by side to develop this country and lift us out of the doldrums that we are in. It will be an annual event, and it will always be around this time every year.”

Akanni said, “The take-home for people here today is that they can see what a well-thought-out process can deliver. It took us a lot of effort to bring this thing to bear. And you can see that the mind of the young Nigerian is very fertile. They can think and develop concepts and ideas.

“Just go through and speak to the artists. They will show you the way their thoughts came out to develop these things. It’s like there is hope for Nigeria.

“There is so much that this country can aspire to become. We should all stop thinking negatively about Nigeria. We believe in this country. There is hope. And I think this hope is what you can see here today.”

Speaking on how the winners emerged, Head of Creative Arts and Sports Law Department, B & C, Dunni Segun-Oki, said, “We wanted to create a platform for young and upcoming Nigerian artists to showcase their talents.

“With the help of an industry expert, we sent out a call for entries to the art society in Nigeria. We received 250 submissions, which were narrowed down to 74 by a panel of four distinguished judges.

“The theme of the exhibition, ‘Tiwa n Tiwa’, aimed to capture what makes Nigerians unique. We asked artists to create pieces that would resonate with every Nigerian, reflecting our society and culture.

“The top four pieces selected are unmistakably Nigerian, tackling issues that are deeply rooted in our culture and society. They are relatable, thought-provoking, and truly representative of the Nigerian experience.”

Speaking to journalists, the first-place winner, Ajogwu, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, stated, “I have four works here with me. One is titled ‘Nature’s Embrace’. It’s a relief sculpture. And then, there is ‘Lagos, A City in Motion’. And then there is ‘The Axe and the Wood’, and ‘Rhythm of the Ancestors.’

“My works are inspired by the beauty of nature, and the efforts in labour, as shown in my works.

“I believe this platform will help my craft in the future. The prize money will help me in getting more materials to produce more art pieces, more unique and original art pieces. And I’m so happy to exhibit my works here in Lagos.”