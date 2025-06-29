INUWA YAHAYA’S SEARCH FOR NEW ODODO

Gombe State needs a stabilising figure, competent and widely accepted, arguesABDULRAHMAN MUSA

As Governor Muhammad InuwaYahaya of Gombe State is about to wind down his second tenure in office, conversations have already begun to heat up around who should succeed him. Among political stakeholders, media circles, and grassroots mobilisers, the question is no longer if but who will wear the crown come 2027.

Governor Yahaya himself hasn’t been coy about the conversations, and indeed, his intentions with respect to who succeeds him. He has made it clear that he is already steering the process to ensure a worthy successor emerges — someone who shares his development philosophy and can continue his governance blueprint. In his words, the “car is already in motion, my hands are on the steering, my legs are on the brakes,” and I will make sure we land safely by getting the right and ideal successor. But with a growing list of aspirants, political heavyweights, and ambitious contenders lining up, the process may not be as straightforward as the governor hopes.

Now, let me say this upfront that I have never been comfortable with political godfatherism. I believe it to be a dangerous tradition that often sidelines the will of the people and imposes leaders based on loyalty to a single person rather than the needs of the wider public. However, I am also not blind to the reality of Nigerian politics. There’s a fine line between godfatherism and legacy protection. The former chokes democracy, but the latter — when done with the interest of continuity and stability in mind — can be beneficial. And this, I believe, is the lens through which we should assess Yahaya’s current political moves.

One doesn’t need to look far to see the dangers of a poorly managed succession. Take Rivers State as a case in point. The breakdown of the political alliance between Governor SiminalayiFubara and his predecessor and former political benefactor, NyesomEzenwoWike, has thrown the state into months of instability, leading to the declaration of a six-month state of emergency. This kind of crisis is precisely what Gombe State must avoid.

On the flip side, we also have examples of states where successors have maintained a productive and respectful relationship with their benefactors, leading to political harmony and steady development. Lagos State is perhaps the most textbook case of such a model. Since former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now Nigeria’s President, initiated a robust succession plan for Lagos, the state has experienced continuous development.

Although many governors have contributed to this modern Lagos, the enduring legacy of good leadership is often traced back to Tinubu’s foresight. Babatunde Raji Fashola, AkinwunmiAmbode, and Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu have all added their touch, but the credit still flows upward — and deservedly so — to the architect of the continuity.

Beyond Lagos, similar models exist in Kogi, Kano, and Borno States. Governors like Ahmed UsmanOdodo of Kogi State, Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, and BabaganaUmaraZulum of Borno State are building on the legacies of their predecessors with an impressive blend of loyalty and performance.

Governor Zulum, for instance, recently came into the limelight not for policy failure or to project his own interests, but for standing firmly behind Vice President KashimShettima, his predecessor, in the face of party pressures that sought to isolate Shettima during an endorsement fray for President Tinubu by the North-East caucus of the APC. Zulum made sure to unite the North-east region to demand that any endorsement for President Tinubu must include KashimShettima. It was a show of uncommon loyalty and clarity of purpose. Olden and overambitious politicians cannot go this length to protect the interests of their successors.

In Kogi State, while many disagreed with Governor Ahmed UsmanOdodo for his unwavering loyalty to former Governor Yahaya Bello, especially during Bello’s controversial tussle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the optics still send a clear message: Ododo understands the value of trust and allegiance in Nigerian political ecosystems.

Similarly, in Kano, when some campaigners tried to pit Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, through the “Abba Tsaya da kafarka” (Abba stand on your legs) movement, Yusuf did not hesitate to dismiss the campaign outrightly. He warned members of his administration to steer clear of such divisive antics, making it clear that his loyalty to Kwankwaso was not up for negotiation.

A closer look at the lives of these three loyal governors before they were elected reveals a most exemplary pattern. Zulum, Ododo, and Yusuf were not desperate to become governors when they were anointed. Their rise to power was, therefore, not based on loud political ambition or desperation. They were, in fact, dark horses — underdogs who quietly earned the respect and trust of their mentors and the public alike. And today, their respective states are the better for it.

Which brings us back home to Gombe. While Governor InuwaYahaya holds the key to the 2027 puzzle, the choice of who will carry the baton matters more than ever. The state needs a stabilising figure. Someone loyal, competent, widely accepted, and free of political baggage. And in that light, one name consistently rises to the top — Engr. Aliyu Muhammad Kombat.

AliyuKombat is not just another politician. He is a calm, cerebral, and deeply respected figure in Gombe politics. Though not flashy or loud, his record of loyalty, capacity, and people-oriented leadership has won him admirers across party lines. Even more impressive is his approach to succession politics. Unlike others who are openly jostling and lobbying for endorsements, Kombat has remained composed, distant, and humble.

It is even on record that Kombat has called on his supporters to direct their loyalty and political energy towards Governor InuwaYahaya, describing the governor as the leader whose policies he respects and supports. He went further to list some of the major projects and achievements of the governor and the need to support him to complete the ongoing ones. That kind of humility and strategic alignment is rare in today’s politics. He is not desperately clamouring for power, and perhaps that is why many consider him worthy of it.

Among stakeholders, Kombat is increasingly being described as Governor Yahaya’sOdodo Pro Max — a premium successor model, if you like. And it’s not just about loyalty. Kombat also ticks every box in terms of capacity, empathy, grassroots connection, and a clear grasp of governance issues in Gombe State. He understands Governor Yahaya’s vision and has worked in support of it rather than in competition with it.

More importantly, he is popular among the youth — a critical bloc that will no doubt shape the outcome of the 2027 elections. His appeal to the younger demographic is organic, driven by years of quiet service, mentorship, philanthropy, and visibility at community levels.

As the race toward 2027 heats up, Governor InuwaYahaya must now make a choice that will either protect or imperil his legacy. He must choose between ambition and stability, noise and competence, entitlement and loyalty.

Gombe cannot afford political uncertainty. The gains recorded in the last eight years — in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security — must not be reversed by handing over to a reckless and disloyal successor. And while it’s not our job to pick a candidate for the governor, it is important that we call attention to what’s obvious: AliyuKombat represents the kind of successor every state hopes for.

So, as Gombe, like many states with governors on the last leg of their tenures, stands at the crossroads, Governor Yahaya must ask himself: Will I leave behind a Zulum, an Ododo, or a Fubara? More importantly, will my legacy be lost in the mire of a successor-predecessor dogfight? The choice, and the legacy that follows, is Inuwa’s to make.

Dr. Abdulrahman writes from Abuja