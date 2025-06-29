Atiku Abubakar: The Long Season Has Started

A title can be heavy, even when made of words. For years, AtikuAbubakar carried the honour of Waziri Adamawa like a ceremonial staff: part reverence, part reminder of his rootedness. But now, with one bureaucratic memo, it is gone.

The Adamawa State Government, citing new rules on indigeneship, has withdrawn his title. The circular, matter-of-fact and oddly clinical, states that only those hailing from certain districts may sit on the emirate council. Atiku, from Jada in the Ganye Chiefdom, does not qualify. The severance, while framed as administrative, lands with the resonance of a political drumbeat.

Of course, this is not just about geography. This is Atiku’s home turf, stripped bare of formal recognition. And it comes as the former vice president begins to cast long, familiar shadows toward 2027. His recent meetings with Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai were already stirring talk of a coalition. Losing the Waziri title now feels less like timing and more like choreography.

Relations between Atiku and Governor AhmaduFintiri have curdled in recent months. Once political allies within the PDP, they now stand on opposing banks, neither blinking. Some believe this title withdrawal is less about cultural fidelity and more about a preemptive strike—politics practised with the soft cruelty of administrative reform.

The irony? The same Atiku who spent decades courting power at the national level is now being pushed to the margins in his home state. His political machinery remains formidable, but its levers may no longer be anchored in tradition.

Still, Atiku is not new to attrition. He has weathered exile, internal party purges, and a revolving door of presidential defeats. This latest move may bruise the ego, but it could also sharpen his strategy.

What’s clear is this: the political season has begun, early and loud. And in Nigerian politics, losing a title doesn’t always mean losing a fight or preparing for a new title. But it does show that the gears of machinations are starting to move less surreptitiously.