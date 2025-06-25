Udo-Obong: We Are Giving MKO Abiola Stadium Facelift  to Host World-class CAA U18/U20 Championships

The MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, venue of the 2025 Confederation of African Athletics U18/U20 Championships is having a makeover ahead of the competition billed for July between 16 and 20, 2025.

Chairman of the Technical Sub-committee of the Local Organising Commitee (LOC), Enefiok Udo-Obong, said on Tuesday that the stadium, which hosted the 22nd National Sports Festival in May 2025, will get a facelift to conform with world standard track and field competition venues.

During the visit by CAA delegation to the complex shortly before the Gateway Games, the warmup tracks and throwing pitch were tipped for facelift.

Udo-Obong, a gold medallist in the 4x400m relay at Sydney 2000 Olympics, said work is currently ongoing in the area adding that it will be completed soon for the provision of the two important facilities.

“The stadium and throwing pitch in particular are taking a new face lift. Construction of new and world-class throwing area are underway. There is also a very conducive warm up area taking shape.

“I want to make sure it is done in a standard that can host the best of athletics competition anywhere,” he said.

Udo-Obong noted that the technical committee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all the facilities and equipment needed for the championships are in place and functioning to requirement.

About 53 African countries are expected to participate in the four-day event, and preparations for them have reached fever pitch.

“Our goal is to present a good atmosphere for the athletes to compete and also leave a lasting impression about our ability to organise events,” Udo-Obong added.