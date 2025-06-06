Overview of Nigeria’s Health Sector Since 2023

Ebitimi Osaretin writes on the progress being made in Nigeria’s health sector over the last two years thereby positioning the nation an African leader in health resilience and equity.

When President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, Nigeria’s health sector stood at a difficult crossroads. Stretched thin by decades of underfunding, weakened infrastructure, emigration of health workers, and low trust from the public, the task seemed daunting.

Yet, within just two years, the winds of reform have begun to blow through the corridors of hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and primary healthcare centers across the nation.

Under the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Tinubu administration has initiated a bold journey to reposition Nigeria’s healthcare system, restoring confidence, improving outcomes, and investing deeply in both people and institutions.

Despite the laudable efforts, it is a journey still unfolding, but one that has already begun to transform lives and rewrite stories.

The first sign of renewed commitment came in the form of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NSHRII) Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) Compact, signed in 2023 with governors, development partners, and private sector actors.

This was followed by the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint blueprint, a document that would later become a guiding torch for reforms.

At the heart of these reforms lies a fourfold mission: to strengthen governance and accountability across the health system; improve the quality and equity of care for all Nigerians; unlock the value chain of health products through local production; and boost national health security by enhancing preparedness and response mechanisms.

A sector-wide approach now anchors collaboration between federal, state, and local governments—one that includes quarterly review meetings, joint communiqués, and transparent performance tracking.

The revitalisation of primary healthcare, the first and most crucial point of access for millions, has gained unprecedented momentum.

By the first quarter of 2025 alone, over 37 million Nigerians had accessed services from revamped PHC centres. Model facilities in Rivers, Edo, and Plateau now serve as shining examples of what is possible when leadership meets investment.

Beyond infrastructure, the administration has focused on maternal and child health through the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

In just a year, six million pregnant women received essential micronutrient supplements, and more than 4,000 free caesarean sections were successfully carried out across empanelled health facilities.

To further equip the frontlines, over 60,000 midwifery kits were distributed nationwide, an initiative led by the First Lady, Senator OluremiTinubu, to empower nurses and reduce maternal deaths.

Nigeria’s health workforce is being reimagined with bold steps to halt brain drain and strengthen training. Training capacity has increased by 32%, with over 61,000 frontline health workers and 3,874 health managers trained since 2023. Enrollment in nursing programs grew from 28,000 to 115,000, while 120,000 new workers are expected to be trained by 2027.

The launch of the National Health Fellows Programme, which deployed 774 young health leaders, one from each local government, represents a long-term investment in leadership and innovation across the system.

This effort was complemented by a synchronous learning sessions, boasting a 74% module completion rate and near-perfect engagement in live sessions.

In recognition of these efforts, President Tinubu was named the African Union Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery.

For decades, Nigeria’s health insurance coverage stagnated at around 9%, leaving the majority vulnerable to health-related financial shocks. That tide has now turned. Over four million Nigerians were newly enrolled within one year, including vulnerable groups covered under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). The 2025 budget allocated ₦25 billion under the Catastrophic Health Insurance Fund, which now covers costly treatments such as cancer care and dialysis. The reform of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is unlocking private sector engagement, mandating individual coverage, and delivering access to high-impact services such as caesarean sections, VVF surgeries, and treatment at 106 CEmONC facilities across the country.

In what can only be described as a watershed moment, Nigeria’s health sector is receiving record domestic funding. Over N86.8 billion has been disbursed under BHCPF from 2023–2024 alone. An additional $200 million was approved by the President to bridge funding gaps after the exit of key international donors. The Project HOPE initiative is set to inject over $1 billion into PHC infrastructure and services, while $3.4 billion in pooled funding is mobilised through the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

Significantly, the administration has improved access to medicines by supporting pooled procurement and signing executive orders that waive import duties and VAT on essential raw materials and medical devices.The launch of the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) is building an enabling environment for local manufacturing.

From ultrasound machines to rapid diagnostic kits, Nigeria is forging new partnerships with global health brands to begin in-country production.

More than 70 bankable projects worth over $5 billion are now underway, supported by additional financing from development banks and the private sector. Tertiary hospitals across all six geopolitical zones are receiving historic upgrades. From advanced diagnostic centers in Ilorin and Enugu to cardiac and pathology facilities in Sokoto and Ibadan, the scope of transformation now touches 503 projects across 61 federal hospitals.

The long-neglected battle against cancer is receiving renewed energy through dedicated infrastructure investments and targeted equipment procurement.

Routine immunisation has recorded major successes. Two million children under age two receive Penta-3 vaccines quarterly. Twenty-five million children have been vaccinated against measles. Twenty-two million received Yellow Fever vaccines, and 14 million adolescent girls are now protected by the HPV vaccine. In addition, 105,000 children received the new malaria vaccine.

In the face of the worst diphtheria outbreak in decades, the administration mounted a rapid and effective response. The same resolve led to the historic introduction of the Mpox vaccine, making Nigeria the first African country to do so.

Public trust in the health system is rising steadily. In just two years, approval ratings have jumped, with 47% of Nigerians affirming a positive direction, and 54% expressing confidence in government health emergency responses—a notable leap from 2023 levels. Citizens are not only benefiting but being heard.

The government has prioritised citizen feedback and adapted accordingly, proving that governance is not just about delivering services but building trust. With strong foundations now laid, the next phase is focused on deepening impact and sustaining momentum.

The expansion of the Vulnerable Groups Fund and Catastrophic Health Fund is underway. Completion of cancer treatment centres and rollout of advanced equipment are in progress. The administration is scaling up malaria control interventions and local net production, and delivering on the target of 17,000 revitalised PHCs. The Social Action Fund (SAF) is being operationalised to power community-led health solutions.The journey is still unfolding, but Nigeria is rising.

With unity across federal, state, and community lines, the vision of a resilient, equitable, and people-centered health system is no longer a distant dream. It is becoming the new reality. And in the words of the President, “No Nigerian should die because they are poor.” Indeed, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the health of the nation is finally becoming the wealth of the people.

Hence, from scaling up the MAMII initiative in 172 LGAs to completing cancer infrastructure and operationalizing the SAF, the Tinubu administration is not slowing down. Plans are underway to scale malaria interventions, boost local production, and deepen citizen engagement.

This is not just a transformation—it is a reawakening. The health of Nigeria is finally being placed where it belongs: at the heart of national development.

President Tinubu has not only delivered a scorecard—he has charted a new course for the soul of the nation. And while challenges remain, the foundation has been laid. With sustained commitment, Nigeria is poised to become a continental leader in health resilience and equity.

The journey has only just begun.

-Osaretin writes from Abuja.