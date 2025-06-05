17 World Bank ACE Generate ₦3.2bn in Local, International Revenue, Says Project Coordinator

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A total of ₦3.2 billion has been generated in local and international revenues in 17 Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE) hosted by 14 Nigerian universities.

Dr. Joshua Attah, National Project Coordinator of the World Bank-sponsored ACE Project, Dr. Joshua Attah made the disclosure at a pre-closure retreat held yesterday in Abuja, ahead of the conclusion of the World Bank-funded phase of the project, which officially ends on June 30, 2025.

The ACE initiative, which commenced in Nigeria on February 25, 2015, is hosted by the following universities: Redeemer’s University, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Jos, University of Benin, University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University, Bayero University, Benue State University, Federal Universities of Technology in Minna and Owerri, University of Lagos, Lagos State University, University of Nigeria Nsukka, and the National Open University of Nigeria.

Dr. Attah described the ACE project as a “game changer” in Nigeria’s higher education sector and across Africa.

“The success recorded in ACE I provided the impetus for expanding and deepening the project through a second phase, known as ACE Impact, which began in 2019,” he said.

“This second phase is co-financed by the World Bank and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and involves 53 Centres in 11 countries. It aims to build capacity, foster development, promote regional collaboration, and integrate digital innovation into education and research.”

Nigeria currently hosts the highest number of ACEs under the ACE Impact program, covering strategic fields such as maternal and child health, cybersecurity, sustainable power, dryland agriculture, food security, and digital science.

“To date, Nigerian ACEs have earned $89.1 million through performance-based Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs),” Dr. Attah revealed.

“In addition, the Centres have generated over ₦3.2 billion, approximately $24.9 million, €1.77 million, and £589,000 in local and international income.”

These funds have supported the procurement of laboratory equipment, scholarships (especially for female and regional students), internships, research publications, and national/international accreditations.

Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, lauded the initiative for positioning Nigerian universities as globally competitive centers of research and innovation.

“ACE Centres have produced top-tier Master’s and PhD graduates, secured international accreditation, attracted significant funding, and promoted innovation in health, agriculture, STEM, and education,” Ribadu stated.

“This is not an end, but the beginning of a new phase of responsibility. We must consolidate these gains and ensure these Centres continue to lead in research, innovation, and regional development.”