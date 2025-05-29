Escape to Serenity: Discover the Healing Powers of Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath

In the pursuit of wellness and relaxation, many turn to traditional saunas or spas. However, Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts offers a unique alternative, leveraging the natural properties of artesian hot water to promote physical and mental rejuvenation. MARY NNAH writes on the science behind artesian steam baths, the benefits they offer, and the distinctive features of Lasena’s facility.

In the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, lies a serene oasis that promises to rejuvenate both body and soul. Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts, nestled in the picturesque Lasena Water City, offers a unique wellness experience that sets it apart from traditional spas and saunas. Located along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, near Opic Bus Stop in Isheri Oke, Isheri North, Water City, this hidden gem is easily accessible for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Discovery of a Natural Wonder

The story of Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts began with a remarkable discovery. During construction, the facility stumbled upon a natural artesian aquifer, a bed of rock containing water that flows naturally to the surface. This aquifer produces hot water rich in 13 minerals, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium, with a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius. According to Gbemisola Falade, Steam Bath Coordinator at Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts, “The reason we are located here is because of our source. We discovered the hot water that naturally comes out from the ground in this place.”

A Unique Steam Bath Experience

The steam bath facility is designed to harness the natural hot water from the aquifer, creating a serene and therapeutic environment. Clients can expect a rejuvenating experience as the minerals in the steam are absorbed through the skin, promoting relaxation, detoxification, and rejuvenation. Falade explained, “Our steam bath is similar to traditional saunas, but the difference is that we don’t use electricity to power our steam room. We use the natural hot water from the ground, which is rich in minerals.”

The session typically lasts an hour, during which clients are monitored for blood pressure and sugar levels.

The Science Behind the Steam

The steam bath’s minerals, such as silica and zinc, have anti-aging properties, promoting collagen production and skin health. Falade noted, “The minerals in the steam help to improve your immune system. For people that are familiar with Lasena Water, when they drink the water, part of the testimonies we get is that since they’ve been drinking Lasena water, their blood pressure has been stabilized. Their sugar level has also been stabilised.”

The steam bath experience is designed to promote overall wellness, with clients reporting improved cardiovascular health and reduced stress.

A Holistic Approach to Wellness

Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts offers a holistic approach to wellness, catering to different needs, including stress relief and skin rejuvenation. Falade explained, “Our services cater to different wellness needs. The steam bath affects almost every area of your body. It’s like finding yourself, your true self, in a serene, quiet environment surrounded by warmth.”

Clients can expect a serene therapy experience, unlike any other, as the steam bath promotes relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Benefits of Regular Use

Regular use of the steam bath can lead to long-term health benefits, such as improved cardiovascular health and reduced stress.

“Some people do it every day, some people do it once a week, some people do it once a month. It depends on your health goal.” The facility recommends regular use to achieve optimal benefits”, Falade noted.

Testimonials and Feedback

Clients who have experienced the steam bath rave about its benefits. Many report feeling “light” and “less burdened” after sessions, with some even using the facility as a spiritual retreat.

“The number one feedback we get is that feeling of lightness. You feel less burdened. Some people come here because they see it as a spiritual retreat for them.” The feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with clients eager to share their experiences with friends and family”, she said further.

Precautions and Recommendations

To ensure a safe and beneficial experience, Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts takes certain precautions. Clients with high or low blood pressure, fasting, or pregnancy are advised against using the steam bath. Falade explained, “We don’t take people who are fasting, because their sugar level might drop too low. We also don’t take people with high blood pressure above a certain level, because it might cause dizziness.”

The facility recommends checking blood pressure and sugar levels before and after sessions.

Incorporating Health Education and Wellness Workshops

Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts is open to collaborations with health practitioners and companies for seminars and retreats. Falade said,, “We are open to partnerships or collaborations for health education and wellness workshops. We want to promote health education and support client well-being.” The facility aims to provide a comprehensive approach to wellness, supporting clients in achieving their health goals.”

A Haven of Serenity

In a world where stress and hustle are inevitable, Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts offers a a haven of serenity and rejuvenation, providing a much-needed respite from the chaos of modern life. This serene retreat invites guests to unwind, rejuvenate, and rediscover their inner peace amidst nature’s splendor.

Lasena Artesian’s carefully crafted ambiance and expertly designed facilities create the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation. The natural steam baths, infused with the healing properties of artesian water, work wonders in soothing the mind, body, and spirit.

As you immerse yourself in the warm, gentle steam, feel your worries melt away. Let the stresses of everyday life fade into the background as you breathe in the fresh, clean air and allow your senses to be revitalised.

At Lasena Artesian, you will find a range of holistic wellness programs and therapies tailored to nurture your body, calm your mind, and uplift your spirit. From therapeutic massages to meditation sessions, every treatment is designed to promote deep relaxation and inner peace.

Lasena Artesian Natural Steam Bath and Health Resorts is more than just a retreat – it’s a haven where you can reconnect with nature, yourself, and others. Come, experience the bliss of serenity, and leave feeling refreshed, renewed, and revitalised.