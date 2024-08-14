SHIGON THREADS BY SEGUN OLAGBAJU BLENDS TRADITION WITH INTERNATIONAL ELEGANCE

By all accounts, Segun Olatunbosun Olagbaju did not just find fashion; fashion found him.

Born on March 6, 1983, in the culturally rich town of Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Segun’s story is not one of accidental fame but of deliberate design, stitched together with faith, hard work, and a deep-rooted passion for style.

Unlike many children who grew up on a steady diet of cartoons and toys, Segun was transfixed by fashion shows on TV. While others admired superheroes, he studied hemlines, silhouettes, and the art of movement on a runway. This early spark would later become Shigon Threads, a fashion brand now walking confidently from the busy streets of Lagos to the fashion-forward avenues of the UK.

Segun’s aesthetic isn’t loud, and that’s precisely why it speaks so clearly.

While some contemporary Nigerian designers lean into flamboyance, think of the maximalist drama of Lisa Folawiyo’s prints or the avant-garde volume of Tokyo James, Segun’s Shigon Threads leans toward a refined elegance rooted in wearable design. His garments whisper culture and confidence, offering sophistication without shouting for attention. In a fashion climate overwhelmed by trend cycles and fast fashion, Segun’s commitment to structure, precision, and quality is almost rebellious.

His choice of cuts, often sleek, comfortable, and clean, recalls the timeless appeal of international brands like Ozwald Boateng, another African designer known for fusing structure with identity. Yet while Boateng’s suits often speak to Western formality, Segun’s creations hold an unmistakably African soul.

He doesn’t just want his pieces to fit bodies; he wants them to carry identities.

What distinguishes Segun is not just the fabric he selects, but the futures he helps weave. Shigon Threads has evolved into more than just a fashion house, it’s a hub of empowerment. Through training over tens of tailors and artisans, many of whom have now launched their own labels, Segun has spun a network of creators who are replicating his formula: excellence, innovation, and purpose. In an industry notorious for gatekeeping, he has opened doors and held them wide.

His transition to the UK in 2022 wasn’t a detachment from Nigeria but an expansion of its narrative. In his words, the move was a “strategic step towards expanding the reach of Shigon Threads beyond the shores of Nigeria and Africa.” This relocation isn’t about validation, but about exporting pride – The African Pride.

While some brands dilute their essence abroad, his mission is to elevate African fashion on its own terms, not through mimicry, but mastery. Though grounded in business, Segun is deeply spiritual and socially conscious. His values reflect in his work across religious organisations where he has continuously mentored younger designers. . Behind every stitch lies not just creativity, but conviction. In a world saturated with logos and fleeting collections, Segun Olatunbosun Olagbaju remains refreshingly consistent. He’s not in fashion to chase clout, he’s here to craft legacy. As Shigon Threads grows, one thing becomes clear: Segun isn’t merely dressing people; he’s clothing identities, one purposeful thread at a time.