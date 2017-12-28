NPHCDA Counts Gains, Pledges to Do More

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has said the agency had in the past one year conducted polio campaign in high risk polio states in the country, with the aim of preventing its re-occurrence in the country.

Also, he stated the agency’s commitment at combating cholera in Borno State, pledging that all hands are on deck and no stone will be left unturned.

He made the disclosure at the end of the year programme review meeting and award ceremony of the staff.

Shuaib commended the staff of the agency, who have been at the forefront of re-branding the Primary Healthcare Centres across the country, and the dedicated staff who lost their lives in the course of duty .

He said “We have gone through a whole lot of transformation, with new innovations, and we hope to keep the flag flying.”

The Director of Advocacy and Communications, Dr. Eugene Ivase, said 35 additional Primary Healthcare Centres have been created across the country.

Speaking further, he said the agency now has community healthcare influencers across the country, which will ensure proper healthcare coverage.

He also stressed the leap in the data base management in the various Primary Healthcare Centres across the country, which has been made possible through the robust participation of the staff.