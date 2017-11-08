NOVEMBER 8TH PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFS

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

NSE Shops for New Executive Directors to Support Ambitions

Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has commenced search for two executive directors to take charge of the Market Operations and Technology and Capital Markets divisions.

The search follows the exit of Mr. Ade Bajomo and Haruna Jalo-Waziri, who occupied those positions. Bajomo, who is ED, MOT, has resigned his appointment effective December 31, 2017 to pursue other challenges. On the hand, Jalo-Waziri, was the ED before he was recently appointed the chief executive officer (NSE) of Central Securities Clearing System Plc.

“The exchange is conducting a search for permanent replacements for the executive roles pursuant to the NSE’s ongoing strategic reorganisation plans to support its new ambitions,” the exchange said.

Commenting on the development, the CEO of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “We thank Ade and Haruna for their immense contributions to the transformation of the exchange and the Nigerian capital markets over the past few years. They led various significant projects and initiatives to improve efficiency and drive sustainable growth of the market. We wish them success in their personal and professional future. We shall miss them.”

Speaking in the same vein, the President of NSE, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, commended both gentlemen for “their meritorious stewardship characterised by their innovative ideas and most importantly, fully executing on the NSE’s strategic growth plans.”

On his part, Bajomo said: “It has been my personal privilege and professional honour to have worked and served the NSE in the capacity of ED, Market Operations and Technology. In my over six years with the exchange, I have worked with a highly talented pool of individuals within the exchange and the wider capital market that supported our work and delivery of market wide initiatives and I will sorely miss them all.”

Similarly, Jalo-Waziri said: “I consider myself privileged to have served the NSE as the ED in charge of Capital Markets for over five years. I am honoured to have worked with the CEO, Onyema, management and staff of the exchange and a vast majority of exemplary people within the capital market ecosystem over the years. As I move to the next phase of my career, I look forward to continue contributing to the development of the capital market through my stewardship at CSCS.”