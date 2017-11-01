Breast Cancer Claims 30 Women in Nigeria Daily

Ayodeji Ake

While 30 Nigerian women lose their lives daily due to breast cancer, 80,000 die annually from cancer, and more than 100,000 new cancer cases are recorded, the Founder, The Bricon foundation (TBF), Dr. Abigail Simon-Hart, has said

She made this known at an awareness walk recently in Lagos in collaboration with Sage Foundation.

Simon-Hart explained that many people remain helpless after they have been diagnosed of cancer not knowing who to seek help from, adding that there are about two million cancer patients in Nigeria who believe there is no option left but death.

“In Nigeria we have two million patients and the fear is 80 per cent is going to die which is the reason why we are campaigning against cancer death. I was also diagnosed with breast cancer myself but today I’m a survivor which is the more reason we setup this foundation to help the cancer patients” she said.

She said the coalition was helping to raise awareness about cancer and to assist cancer patients and their families, in the ‘Keeping Hope Alive Challenge’. Adding that the challenge is aimed at raising 3.6 million naira to support cancer patients who cannot afford medical treatment.

“The Keeping Hope Alive in collaboration with The Sage Foundation is to raise funds and create awareness about breast cancer to appeal to colleagues, business partners, customers and the wider community to support the cause by getting people to sponsor our walk, the proceeds of which will go towards the Keeping Hope Alive fundraising initiative.

“Every year, more than 80,000 Nigerians lose their battle with cancer, and more than 100,000 new cases are recorded. For many of the two million Nigerians living with the disease, life-saving medical treatment is not an option, either because of the high cost or because there are not enough support centres equipped to handle the disease,” she said.

According to the Regional Director for Sage in West Africa, Mr. Magnus Nwonwu, most people die of cancer as a result of late presentation, while it can be treated if detected early, urging Nigerians to visit the healthcare centres available to them for early diagnosis.