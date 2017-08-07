Atiku Condemns Peddlers of Hate Song against Igbos

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned peddlers of a trending hate song targeted at the Igbos, warning that the country risks relapsing into genocidal war akin to what occurred in Rwanda.

He asked security agencies to swing into action immediately and thoroughly investigate, apprehend and severely punish those behind the ungodly hate song targeted at the Igbo ethnic extraction.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday, Atiku said: “It has come to my attention that a song disparaging people of Igbo origin, and which wishes them dead, is circulating in some parts of the nation. I totally and unequivocally condemn this development, and I call on all men of goodwill to rise up against this evil.

“This song is reminiscent of the beginnings of the Rwanda genocide. Nigerians need to be aware that the Rwanda genocide was believed to have been ignited by a song titled Nanga Abahutu (I hate Hutus), sung by Rwanda’s then most popular musician, Simon Bikindi. God forbid that we should have such a déjà vu in Nigeria.

“I call on the security agencies to thoroughly and decisively swing into action and apprehend, try, convict and severely punish those behind this ungodly song which incites racial hatred.”

